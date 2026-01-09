Raptors film room: Alijah Martin shines in loss to Celtics

It was a valiant effort from the Toronto Raptors versus the Boston Celtics, as they pushed the 3rd seeded team in the Eastern Conference despite missing Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl. Immanuel Quickley had a season-high 13 assists. RJ Barrett left the game with an apparent left ankle injury, and while X-rays are negative, we await an update.

But the real story tonight is Raptors 905 guard Alijah Martin getting opportunity and showing why he deserves some attention. I broke down Alijah’s game and the Raptors close-but-no-cigar effort:

Here is Louis Zatzman, recapping the game: