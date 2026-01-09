Raptors Injury News: Barnes downgraded to doubtful vs. Celtics

Scottie Barnes has been downgraded to doubtful for the Toronto Raptors’ game against the Boston Celtics on Friday due to the right knee sprain he sustained in the fourth quarter against the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Barnes exited to the locker room to be examined by medical staff at roughly the 10 minute mark of the final frame, but returned for the final two minutes to aid in the Raptors’ buzzer-beater win.

Brandon Ingram also exited the game with a thumb sprain, was not spotted at the Raptors’ most recent practice and is questionable for the contest against Boston.

Barnes was aggressive driving the ball against the Hornets and finished with 17 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the floor to go along with three rebounds, one block and one steal.

The 24-year-old wing is averaging 19.1 points, 8.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game this season. His 107 stocks (steals+blocks) leads the NBA. Thanks to his exceptional defensive playmaking, ability to stuff the stat sheet and push in fan voting spurred on by head coach Darko Rajaković, Barnes vaulted into the top 15 in all-star voting after initially being left out of the top 20.

Barnes’ efforts include an exceptional 25-rebound performance against the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 28 that tied the franchise record set by Bismack Biyombo in 2016.

Given Barnes’ rebounding prowess and the absence of Jakob Poeltl, cleaning the glass may be a problem for the Raptors against the Celtics. Boston ranks sixth in both offensive rebounds per game and offensive rebounding percentage so far this season.

Rookie Collin Murray-Boyles has held the glass down along with Barnes in Poeltl’s absence. The 20-year-old is averaging 9.7 rebounds over his last six games since Poeltl last played, including a career-high 15-board effort against the Hornets. CMB will need to carry the load on the glass if Barnes is out.

The Raptors’ third-ranked defence will also undoubtedly take a hit if Barnes in unable to go. Read more about how they’ve built a uniquely successful defensive unit in Samson’s new piece.