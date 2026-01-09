Raptors wing Barrett exits vs. Celtics with left ankle injury

The injury bug has continued to bite the Toronto Raptors as wing RJ Barrett exited vs. the Boston Celtics with a left ankle injury and did not return.

The injury bug has continued to bite the Toronto Raptors as wing RJ Barrett exited vs. the Boston Celtics with a left ankle injury and did not return.

Barrett turned his left ankle after stepping on Celtics guard Payton Pritchard’s foot in transition. After screaming out in pain, he limped immediately to the locker room, where further evaluation was conducted.

The 25-year-old finished with 19 points, seven assists, and four rebounds on 6-for-15 shooting from the field in 28 minutes before being ruled out.

The Mississauga, Ont. native was in just his sixth game back after missing more than a month with a right knee injury.

On the season, Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 50.0 per cent from the field and 34.5 per cent from distance.

Barrett now joins starters in forwards Brandon Ingram (thumb), Scottie Barnes (knee), and Jakob Poeltl (back) on the mend.

Both Barnes and Ingram were injured in the Raptors’ narrow 97-96 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Barnes sustained a right knee sprain in the fourth quarter after landing awkwardly while contesting a shot. He exited to the locker room to be examined by medical staff at roughly the 10-minute mark of the final frame, but returned for the final two minutes to aid in the Raptors’ buzzer-beater win.

Ingram jammed his thumb while trying poke the ball away from Kon Knueppel in the first quarter, eventually exiting in the second. He was ruled day-to-day after the game. The 28-year-old wing is averaging 21.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists over 38 games.