Gameday: 76ers @ Raptors, January 11

Toronto kicks off a two-game series on back-to-back nights with the Philadelphia 76ers, as both games will be played at the Scotiabank Arena over the next two days. This is an important series as the 76ers are only half a game back of the Raptors, and even though Toronto has two wins over them, the Sixers have played three fewer games overall.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 23-16 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.1 (16th) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (6th) | Net Rating: +1.8 (12th)

Raptors previous results

@ Celtics L 125-117

@ Hornets W 97-96

vs Hawks W 118-100

vs Hawks W 134-117

vs Nuggets L 106-103

Toronto comes into this contest with a run of decent form as they’ve won three of their last five and six wins out of their last ten. The biggest issue, at least in Boston, was injuries as Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl and Brandon Ingram were out for the game and to top it all off RJ Barrett sprained his left ankle late in the fourth quarter, which makes it a possibility of four starters being out for this matchup against the fifth seeded Philadelphia 76ers who are breathing down Toronto’s neck. Despite Toronto being severely undermanned, they actually put up a solid fight against Boston, who are half a game ahead of the New York Knicksfor the second seed in the Eastern Conference, and are four games back of the young Detroit Pistons, who lead the conference.

76ers Outlook

Record: 21-15 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.0 (13th) | Defensive Rating: 113.3 (12th) | Net Rating: +1.8 (13th)

76ers previous results

@ Magic W 103-91

vs Wizards W 131-110

vs Nuggets L 125-124

vs Knicks W 130-119

@ Mavericks W 123-108

Philadelphia comes into the matchup with even better form as they’re four and one over their last five, but also six and four over their last ten, just like Toronto. They are, however, coming in with a two-game win streak, plus their only recent loss was just by a single point to the Jokic-less Denver Nuggets. Their advanced stats are pretty close to Toronto’s in the defence and net rating department, and they come in with a better offensive rating than the Raptors, so this will be a real tough one for sure. The season series is tied at one a piece, having played both games in Philadelphia so far, as Toronto won the first one 130 to 120 and lost the most recent meeting 121-112 back on November 19, 2025. Now they kick off the two-game series that will conclude on Monday with two games in Toronto.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Philadelphia 76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: VJ Edgecombe

SF: Paul George

PF: Dominick Barlow

C: Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ja’Kobe Walter

SF: Gradey Dick

PF: Sandro Mamukelashvili

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out

RJ Barrett (Left Ankle Sprain) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (Right Knee) – Out

Scottie Barnes (Right Knee Sprain) – Questionable

Brandon Ingram (Right Thumb Strain) – Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers

MarJon Beauchamp (G-League Assignment) – Doubtful

Johni Broome (G-League Assignment) – Doubtful

Justin Edwards (G-League Assignment) – Doubtful

Joel Embiid (Left Knee) – Questionable

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +4.5 (–115) +145 O 223.5 (-110) Philadelphia 76ers -4.5 (-105) -175 U 223.5 (-110)

Odds as of January 11, 12:00 a.m. ET

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!