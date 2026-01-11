Quick Reaction: Sixers 115, Raptors 116

A+ C. Murray-Boyles 42 MIN, 17 PTS, 15 REB, 3 AST, 3 STL, 7-12 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-3 FT, 3 BLK, 2 TO, 5 +/- Big numbers, big impact. The rebounding kept Toronto alive in a game that was hugely inefficient for long stretches. He had a game-saving assist to send Toronto to overtime. The defence was insane with monster blocks (and some bad calls took away even more stocks). He’s in the midst of an all-time run for a Raptors’ rookie.

A+ S. Barnes 43 MIN, 31 PTS, 7 REB, 8 AST, 0 STL, 10-19 FG, 1-4 3FG, 10-12 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, 15 +/- Sublime. He had a game-winning and-1 floater taken away from him due to no continuation, in a real shoutout to Kyle Lowry. But he made his free throw, then missed the next intentionally, to seal it. Broadly, he was Toronto’s only real chance in this one, and he delivered. He was hitting from the midrange for stretches, but he didn’t settle for his jumper after it was dropping. Got to the rim, drew free throws, and threw down an exceptional extension dunk during Toronto’s fourth-quarter comeback. Superstar stuff.

B I. Quickley 40 MIN, 20 PTS, 5 REB, 7 AST, 4 STL, 6-22 FG, 2-8 3FG, 6-9 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, 13 +/- The efficiency wasn’t there, but Toronto needed him to get extra shots up with so many of the key guns missing. He started slow but dragged Toronto back into it to start the fourth quarter. Look, some of the shots weren’t perfect, with some drifting midrangers, and a poor pull-up triple in transition late in the game that should have been a calmer possession. He also smoked a 3-on-1 transition attempt in overtime that really should have been a pass. But it wasn’t his worst game by any means, and he helped despite the misses. Toronto winning his minutes meant something.

Inc J. Walter 5 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Injured early in the game with a hip pointer.

D S. Mamukelashvili 18 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 0-3 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -17 +/- Strangely wasn’t there for him tonight. That’s life – bench guys don’t usually have it every game of the season. Missed some shots and didn’t do much else on the night. He’ll have it next time.

C O. Agbaji 15 MIN, 6 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 3-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- He was initially poor in the third quarter, but he found his way into the game. He didn’t seem to trust his jumper whatsoever, but he put the ball on the floor and somewhat kept offensive possessions moving. The rebounding was quite nice.

D G. Dick 11 MIN, 2 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Didn’t have it. Got a few looks that weren’t there and then didn’t see many minutes after that. He wasn’t terrible, but he didn’t give much of anything. Barnes got him a step-into-it transition triple with a screen in front of him, and that was really that shot that, in my mind, could have bought him extra minutes. Missed.

A- J. Shead 37 MIN, 22 PTS, 1 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 7-15 FG, 2-7 3FG, 6-8 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -13 +/- He was inefficient as a shooter, and he wasn’t able to contain Tyrese Maxey. Those are tough asks though, and he made up for missed triples with solid 2-point scoring and a boatload of free throws. He also hit a monster triple in overtime to drag Toronto within one, and then he dimed up Murray-Boyles to take the lead moments later. He didn’t win his minutes for most of the game, but he took over in overtime. Closer.

B+ J. Battle 15 MIN, 5 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-6 FG, 0-2 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 9 +/- He didn’t hit his triples, but I didn’t hate his minutes on the night. He was part of an offensive unit that actually sparked Toronto’s dead fireplace after a miserable third quarter. He moves and cuts, and his groups usually win their minutes whether he makes his shots or not. It wasn’t perfect, but he was helpful in his short minutes.

A A. Martin 30 MIN, 9 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST, 4 STL, 3-11 FG, 0-3 3FG, 3-4 FT, 2 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- Ignore the efficiency. Monster game. His defence changed the game, as his blind doubles really gave Philadelphia fits. He tried to catch a BODY with a dunk in transition. The rebounding was a huge plus, too. It’s going to be really tough taking him out of the rotation when Toronto gets healthy. He’s a guy.

A A. Lawson 10 MIN, 2 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 2 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 4 +/- Loved his minutes. He got a truly insane whistle on both ends, but that’s life for fringe guys sometimes. And he didn’t let it impact his effort. Flew around the court. Missed his triples, which did really hurt, but the Raptors won his minutes regardless. Honestly, I would have guessed he was a plus-10 without having looked at the box score. His steals were fantastic. Made triples would have pushed this to an A+, but hard to fault him on anything else.