Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett has been ruled out for tonight’s showdown against the Philadelphia 76ers with an ankle sprain. He exited the January 9th matchup against the Boston Celtics with this injury, and after being looked at by the team, they have decided to keep him sidelined for tonight.

Barrett previously missed 15 consecutive games this season as a result of a right knee sprain, and he just made his comeback from that injury on December 28th against Golden State. With this new injury, Toronto could look to take a precautionary approach again regarding Barrett’s health. Barrett’s injury is the latest addition too Toronto’s injury report as Brandon Ingram, Scottie Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl are all on the list as well.

Barrett has posted averages of 19.6 points per game, 5 rebounds per game, and 3.7 assist per game this season, and he has been a great help to Toronto’s offense with his paint scoring, and cutting.

With Toronto sitting at 4th in the eastern conference, only a game behind 2nd in the conference, this injury to Barrett has come at an extremely unideal time. Toronto plays Philadelphia again tomorrow so Barrett’s status for tomorrow’s game will be something to keep an eye on.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com