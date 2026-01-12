Gameday: 76ers @ Raptors, January 12th

After their overtime thriller last night, the Toronto Raptors and Philadelphia 76ers will be changing venues and going at it again tonight. Both Toronto and Philadelphia are expecting some reinforcements to arrive in the form of injured star players hopefully being activated for tonight’s game. On Toronto’s side they are hoping to get Brandon Ingram and RJ Barett back, and on Philadelphia’s side they are looking for Joel Embiid and Paul George to suit up tonight. Depending on these changes, tonight’s game could look extremely different than last night’s game.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 24-16 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.9 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (6th) | Net Rating: +1.8 (12th)

Scottie Barnes led Toronto’s offense wonderfully last night, dropping a team-high 31 points and 8 assists and he did so by imposing his will in the paint and finishing strong. Time after time Barnes would attack the im off the dribble, sliding past a defender he had on his hip, or simply muscling them out of the way, and this method proved effective throughout the night as Dominick Barlow, Kelly Oubre Jr, and anyone else could not keep him from getting into the restricted area on a whim. Tonight with the size of Embiid potentially being camped in the paint, things could look a bit different for Barnes.

With Ingram and Barrett’s imminent return, Barnes likely won’t have as much of an offensive load as he did yesterday, but games like last night are really important for younger players. Jamal Shead and Collin Murray-Boyles both had key performances last night. Shead dropped a career-high 22 points on 47% shooting and Murray-Boyles dropped a monster statline of 17 points, 15 rebounds, with 3 steals and 3 blocks. When the opportunity has come, more often than not the bench players have been ready to fill that role, and Alijah Martin is the most recent guy to earn himself some favor with his play.

Potentially it back against a more reinforced 76ers squad will not be easy, but Toronto has shown that they are willing to face any challenge and battle it out.

76ers Outlook

Record: 21-16 | 5th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.8 (13th) | Defensive Rating: 113.1 (11th) | Net Rating: +1.7 (13th)

Philadelphia has been led by Tyrese Maxey’s wondrous shotmaking all season long, but they also still have a former MVP on their roster whose play has started to tick up recently. Embiid missed last night’s game but now he is ruled as questionable for tonight’s game, and against a raptors team without a true center, Embiid may get himself in a groove. Toronto had enough trouble sticking with Maxey last night, but with another offensive threat on the floor, the defense will have to perform at an even higher level if they hope to stop them.

Embiid is not as mobile as he once was, clearly a step slower than his MVP season, but he can still hit his patented free throw line jumper, he can still back defenders down, and his dribble hand off actions with Maxey are still a fearsome play. Playing Embiid straight up may be the strategy tonight, so he can’t easily swing the ball out to his teammates for triples.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Philadelphia 76ers

PG: Tyrese Maxey

SG: VJ Edgecombe

SF: Kelly Oubre Jr.

PF: Dominick Barlow

C: Andre Drummond

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Sandro Mamukelshvilli

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Finger) – Questionable

RJ Barett (Ankle) – Questionable

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (Injury Management) – Questionable

Paul George (Knee) – Questionable

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +3.0 (–115) +124 O 220.5 (-115) Philadelphia 76ers -3.0 (-105) -178 U 220.5 (-105)

Odds as of Jan.12, 12:00 a.m. ET

