Raptors film room: ten plays that won them the overtime thriller versus the 76ers

Holy moly, what a game! Challenges. Missed shots. Made ones. Blocked ones. Tip-ins. Last-second floaters. This game had it all! An incredible Scottie Barnes performance, alongside the Raptors’ two rookies Collin Murray-Boyles and Alijah Martin, who combined for 12 steals and blocks.

I broke down everything there was to watch for in this game below:

Check out Samson Folk’s recap from last night’s win:

These Raptors battle, though, They scrape. They claw. And they did. Forced turnovers, BLOB jumpers, and mad scrambles saw them into overtime. Alijah Martin, who forced the biggest turnover in the fourth quarter, blind doubled Oubre for a steal to open up the final frame. 6 stocks. 4 steals and 2 blocks at that point.

The unfortunate part of it all, was that the Raptors killed themselves to get there, but still having to contend with Maxey’s unreal shot making ability. After he scored on Quickley in a pinch post action, the Raptors opted to start doubling to get the ball out of his hands. The Raptors were down 4 at this point.

It was Murray-Boyles who grabbed an offensive rebound before finding Shead for three. It was Murray-Boyles who blanketed Maxey for a tie up and won the subsequent jump ball. Finally, it was Murray-Boyles who worked the dunker spot and dunked (appropriately) two possessions in a row after drop offs from his point guards. A massive swing in what was a dominant performance from the Raptors rookie.

With lots of room for rookie glory, Edgecombe took a swipe for some of his own. He ran the 2-man action on ball instead of Maxey, and he flattened out to hit a pull up triple in the face of Martin to tie the game at 115. A tremendous pull.

With 15 seconds left, the Raptors had the ball to win it. Their first look was a pinch post for Barnes on Maxey. Maxey, overwhelmed by Barnes’ rip through and physicality, fouled on the ground. The Raptors would take the ball out to the side once again. This time with 6.3 seconds to win it all.

Barnes ran a keeper play (think of the famous Jonas Valanciunas play) to turn the corner. He didn’t see an advantage so he backed out to iso and drove Oubre Jr. to the basket. He finished his shot, but the refs called the and-1 off. Barnes went to the line where he hit the game winning free throw and quickly banked the second off the rim to run out the .8 seconds on the clock.

They went through the gauntlet to get there, but the Raptors finished it out.

“Resilience. We fought. We battled.” Barnes said after the game.

No kidding.

Have a blessed day.