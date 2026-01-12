Raptors Injury News: Toronto once again short-handed against Philadelphia

For the second night in a row, Toronto plays the same opponent from last night, at the same venue and with similar circumstances as they’ll be undermanned yet again.
So far, the confirmed names that are out for this contest are Ja’Kobe Walter (who started and played last night but picked up a hip injury mid-game), Jakob Poeltl, who has been out for weeks now with a back injury, RJ Barrett who picked up an ankle injury in Toronto’s most recent loss at Boston, plus Chucky Hepburn, who’s out with a knee injury.
Brandon Ingram is now labelled as a game-time decision as he picked up his thumb injury against the Charlotte Hornets on January 7, 2026.
For the Philadelphia 76ers, they could be without Joel Embiid for a second night in a row as he’s looking like a game-time decision, as well as Paul George, who last played against the Orlando Magic on January 9, 2026 in a 103-91 76ers win.
Toronto concludes its two-game homestand and mini-series, as well as the season series against the 6ers tonight, after winning a thriller in overtime last night, which gives them a two-to-one lead. They hit the road to face a familiar foe in Indiana with Pascal Siakam on Wednesday before returning home to see yet another familiar face in Kawhi Leonard.
TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.
Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com