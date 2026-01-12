Raptors Injury News: Toronto once again short-handed against Philadelphia

For the second night in a row, Toronto plays the same opponent from last night, at the same venue and with similar circumstances as they’ll be undermanned yet again.

Ingram will be a game-time decision for Sixers game tonight. Walter and Barrett are day-to-day. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) January 12, 2026

So far, the confirmed names that are out for this contest are Ja’Kobe Walter (who started and played last night but picked up a hip injury mid-game), Jakob Poeltl, who has been out for weeks now with a back injury, RJ Barrett who picked up an ankle injury in Toronto’s most recent loss at Boston, plus Chucky Hepburn, who’s out with a knee injury.

Brandon Ingram is now labelled as a game-time decision as he picked up his thumb injury against the Charlotte Hornets on January 7, 2026.

For the Philadelphia 76ers, they could be without Joel Embiid for a second night in a row as he’s looking like a game-time decision, as well as Paul George, who last played against the Orlando Magic on January 9, 2026 in a 103-91 76ers win.

Toronto concludes its two-game homestand and mini-series, as well as the season series against the 6ers tonight, after winning a thriller in overtime last night, which gives them a two-to-one lead. They hit the road to face a familiar foe in Indiana with Pascal Siakam on Wednesday before returning home to see yet another familiar face in Kawhi Leonard.

