Raptors’ Jamal Shead sets new career-high in scoring vs. 76ers

It’s safe to say not a lot went wrong for Jamal Shead on Sunday night.

The sophomore guard not only set a new career-high in scoring with 22 points — to go with six assists — against the Philadelphia 76ers, but his buckets were especially vital for the overtime victory.

Shead finished a modest 7-of-15 shooting, but his final two makes got all 18,130 people inside Scotiabank Arena on their feet. First was the 22-year-old’s floating one-legged jumper that sent the game into OT.

Collin Murray-Boyles — who was equally, if not more, spectacular with 17 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks — spun and drove into the lane and dumped it off the Shead with just three seconds left and the second-year guard showed the kind of poise to remind folks why he was such a decorated player at the University of Houston.

Shead was a consensus 2023-24 All-American and Big 12 Player of the Year as a senior, to highlight a couple of his laundry list of accolades.

And although Shead admitted post-game that he was surprised the ball found him as he hovered around the right-baseline dunker’s spot, the shot dropped through the net all the same.

As for OT, the former 45th-overall pick scored just one basket, but it was a timely one. The Raptors had just gone down by four (112-108) after Tyrese Maxey drilled a technical free throw. Facing the risk of the game getting away from Toronto with less than two minutes to go, Shead delivered a much-needed triple.

A loose ball worked its way to Scottie Barnes around the left elbow, and the star forward turned to see an open Shead spotted up on the wing and the guard did the rest. Shead knocked down the 26-footer, giving Barnes his game-high eighth assist along the way.

The Raptors would make the most of that momentum, as a couple of Murray-Boyles’ baskets and a Barnes free throw later, they walked away with a 116-115 OT win.

Sunday also marked just the second start for Shead this season and the 13th of his NBA career — making the most of it as he surpassed his previous top scoring performance of 19 points against the Orlando Magic on Dec. 29, 2025. Meanwhile, Shead’s 22-point outing against the 76ers came on the heels of 13 points (and eight assists) against the Boston Celtics, which made it the first time this season he’d reached double-digit scoring in back-to-back games.

Oh yeah, there was also Shead’s first dunk of the season (talk about feeling it)! Just before halftime, Alijah Martin corralled a steal and zoomed down the court for a fastbreak layup that clanked off the front of the rim, only for 6-foot-1 Shead to fly in and slam it down. Even he could hardly believe it.

Through 40 games this season, Shead is averaging 7.1 points, 1.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.0 steals on 37.4/33.1/76.7 per cent shooting splits.

It’s unclear how long he continues to start while RJ Barrett and Brandon Ingram (and possibly even Ja’Kobe Walter) remain out with injuries, but it’s clear Shead did plenty on Sunday night to make his case.

The Raptors swiftly return to action on Monday in a home rematch against the visiting 76ers, so let’s see if Shead is in store for another big night.