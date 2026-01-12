Scottie Barnes named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Scottie Barnes has been honoured with winning the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 12 of the current regular season.

Other nominees…



West: Deni Avdija (POR), Devin Booker (PHX), Anthony Edwards (MIN), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC) and Kawhi Leonard (LAC)



East: Jalen Brunson (NYK), Joel Embiid (PHI), Darius Garland (CLE), Jalen Johnson (ATL) and Andrew Nembhard (IND) https://t.co/9x3qu6wTNC — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 12, 2026

It comes after a three-and-one record-wise week for Toronto, and Barnes missed the lone loss of the week in Boston against the Celtics, as Barnes and Brandon Ingram picked up injuries in the walkoff win against the Charlotte Hornets. Scottie averaged 22 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6 assists per game in the three-game stretch. He finished off the week in a huge win against the Philadelphia 76ers at home after putting up 31 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists in an overtime classic.

The other nominees for the Eastern Conference were Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), Darius Garland (Cleveland Cavaliers), Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks) and Andrew Nembhard (Indiana Pacers).

For the Western Conference, it was Peyton Watson who got the honour of the week, as he’s really stepped up for a depleted Denver Nuggets roster that is really going through it with injuries right now. His team was also three and one for the week, and the last time Watson was in Toronto for their New Year’s Eve matchup, he contributed 24 points on 47.4 field goal percentage, 8 rebounds and 2 steals in a narrow 106-103 win for Denver where Brandon Ingram’s game tier was waved off due to the shot leaving his hands just a smidge too late.

The other nominees for the Western Conference were Deni Avdija (Portland Trail Blazers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Anthony Edwards (Minnesota Timberwolves), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder) and Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers).

