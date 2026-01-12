Scottie Barnes passes Jonas Valančiūnas for 9th on Raptors all-time scoring list

With 15 points in tonight’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers, Scottie Barnes has officially moved to number nine on the Raptors all-time scoring list, passing former Raptors’ center Jonas Valančiūnas.

Scottie Barnes is now ninth all-time on the Raptors franchise points list.



With his 15 points tonight, he passed Jonas Valanciunas (5,524).



He's one of five players in franchise history to rank top 10 in points, rebounds and assists. Joins Lowry, DeRozan, Carter and Siakam. pic.twitter.com/rKttYETtKx — Zulfi Sheikh (@zulfi_sheikh) January 13, 2026

Barnes scored the points needed to surpass Valančiūnas with two free throws late in the fourth quarter. As noted above, Barnes is one of five players in franchise history to rank in the top 10 in points, rebounds, and assists. He joins Kyle Lowry, Demar DeRozan, Vince Carter, and Pascal Siakam.

Lowry (2nd in all-time points) was in attendance tonight as his 76ers defeated the Raptors 115-102. Tonight’s game was speculated to be Lowry’s last appearance in Scotiabank Arena as a player, and as such he received a standing ovation when he checked into the game with approximately two minutes remaining.

The milestone comes on the same day that Barnes was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Barnes currently sits just 564 points behind Fred VanVleet, and if he plays every game for the rest of the season would need to average 13.8 points per game to surpass VanVleet by the end of the season. Given his current average of 19.3 points per game, maintaining that pace would allow Barnes to pass VanVleet in just 30 games. Any movement past that will have to wait until next season. Check out the full top 10 below.

Raptors Top 10 in total points:

Demar DeRozan – 13,296 Kyle Lowry – 10,540 Chris Bosh – 10,275 Vince Carter – 9,420 Pascal Siakam – 8,875 Andrea Bargnani – 6,581 Morris Peterson – 6,498 Fred VanVleet – 6,090 Scottie Barnes – 5,526 Jonas Valančiūnas – 5,511

After tonight’s loss, Barnes and the Raptors continue their season on the road Wednesday night against the Indiana Pacers. It will be the team’s third game against the Pacers, with Toronto winning the previous two matchups. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00pm ET.

PRESENTED BY COORS LIGHT

For over 30 years, Coors Light has been more than a beer, it’s been part of the game. As the official beer sponsor since 1995, we’ve celebrated every buzzer-beater and every fan who makes the season unforgettable. When the action heats up, Coors Light is the Chill Choice, keeping you refreshed from tip-off to final whistle. Because staying chill isn’t just a play, it’s the winning tradition.

Find Coors Light near you at: Buy Beer Online | Coors Light