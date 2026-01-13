Toronto gets dominated at home by Philadelphia

Both teams came out guns blazing, and it looked like this was going to be a high-scoring night on both sides. Brandon Ingram hitting middies off iverson cuts, Immanuel Quickley cashing transition threes, which would be followed by Paul George knocking down threes, and Tyrese Maxey using his absurd speed to get floaters to drop in the lane.

Philly began to pull away a bit, led by Maxey. A nursing Joel Embiid screen got Alijah Martin stuck and freed Maxey up for a deep triple which he cashed, then Martin got beat on a simple downhill cut from Maxey which led to an and one.

Philly went on a 13-3 run in the middle of the first, their shotmaking with their full starting lineup began to prove too much for Toronto to handle. Maxey continued his offensive onslaught as the first quarter kept going, knocking down two triples, one after a snatch back on Jamal Shead, and the other after another Embiid screen which Scottie Barnes got hung up on. At this point the 76ers lead had crossed the double-digit mark, and Toronto needed to respond desperately before things got too out of hand. The 76ers lead ballooned to 17 after a late quarter foul against Embiid, and a transition three from Kelly Oubre.

Philadelphia’s offense just had total control of this game at this point. In the second quarter they were shooting 82 percent from the field, 78.6 percent from three and 100% or 11/11 from the free throw line. On some nights in the NBA things just go right for your opponent, and last night was one of those nights for Toronto. Were there plays where Toronto could have closed out better? Or the big man could have played the pick n’ roll coverage differently? Of course, but when a team is as hot as Philadelphia was last night, there is not much that can be done.

The second half was much kinder to Toronto, and there were still some signs of fight that has helped them in so many games this season. But Philadelphia had built up a 30 point cushion which proved to be too much for the Dinos to overcome. Darko Rajakovic was able to experiment a bit with the rotations tonight given the situation and he called upon AJ Lawson to try and prove his mettle last night and he turned in some productive minutes all things considered.

14 points in 17 points, and going 3-6 from three is the type of game that will get your number called more often, and with Lawyson’s speed and nose for the rim, it wouldn’t be shocking if he number is called again soon. Rajakovic also kept Martin in the rotation after how he played against Philadelphia in the first leg of this back-to-back, and he didn’t quite have the same type of performance as he did in that game. Being tasked with guarding Maxey on the perimeter is a tough assignment, but Martin got that matchup and Maxey pulled out his full bag of tricks against him. This is a quality learning experience for Martin though, and hopefully he can continue to work his way into the rotation as well.

Getting blown out wasn’t all bad though, because it opened the door for Kyle Lowry, the greatest Raptor of all time to get a moment to shine tonight. Late in the 4th when the game was out of reach, the Toronto faithful chanted for Lowry, eagerly awaiting the chance to see someone they have loved for many years suit up for them again. A man they saw bring this franchise its only championship, a man who truly embraced being a Raptor. With under a minute left in the game, Nick Nurse gave the people what they wanted, and called Lowry to the scorers table and when he entered the game it was to a cascade of cheers and encouragement, it was like the shellacking on the court was wiped away by this very moment. This was a nice scene, and a way for a night where Toronto was outclassed on the floor to have a little bit of happiness at the end.

Toronto is going on the road to face another former Raptor in Pascal Siakam and the Indiana Pacers tomorrow night, and hopefully the day of rest is enough to get Toronto back on track.