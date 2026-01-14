Gameday: Raptors @ Pacers, January 14th

The Toronto Raptors are packing their bags and heading to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to take on the Indiana Pacers. After their shellacking at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers, tonight’s game will be a nice opportunity to get back on track and get back to adding to the win column. The Indiana Pacers have been marred by injury this season, and this has led to them being one of the worst teams in the league, they still have some good players available such as Pascal Siakam and Andrew Nembhard, but as a whole, their team is pretty underwhelming. This is not to say that Toronto should loaf against them, as they do have enough talent to steal this game, but on paper Toronto should be able to easily take control of, and win this game.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 24-16 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (7th) | Net Rating: +1.5 (13th)

Toronto has been dealing with injuries of their own lately, and it seems that whenever they get someone back, they are replaced by a new face on the injury report. Sandro Mamukelashvilli is on the injury report with an illness, as well as Ja’Kobe Walter with a hip injury. Even without these depth pieces, Toronto will have enough talent to overwhelm Indiana, and Scottie Barnes especially will have the chance to attack the areas he likes to. With Jay Huff as their rim protector, Barnes should be able to overcome his presence at the rim, and if Toronto can force switches by using Barnes as a screener, most of Indiana’s lineup does not have the size necessary to contain Barnes.

Immanuel Quickley does not have a favorable matchup with the exquisite defender Nembard likely being matched up with him, but he still needs to be able to diagnose mismatches, and not be afraid to make entry passes to either Barnes or Brandon Ingram. WIth Pascal Siakam likely drawing the Barnes matchup, and Aaron Nesmith likely drawing the Ingram matchup, Indiana does have some pretty solid defensive options to counteract Toronto’s offensive stars. That is why Toronto has to force Indiana to switch, get them in rotation, and punish the weaker defenders in their lineup.

Pacers Outlook

Record: 9-31 | 15th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 108.5 (30th) | Defensive Rating: 115.9 (18th) | Net Rating: -7.4 (27th)

Raptors fans are all too familiar with Pascal Siakam’s game. Siakam is obviously the leader of this iteration of the Pacers, and as we saw when he hit the game winning shot against the Boston Celtics on January 12th, he is still capable of willing his team to a win. Barnes is more than capable of sticking with Siakam in-between, but the worrisome part is Quickley or Shead being matched up with Nembhard, who is a capable ball handler, and a slick finisher as well.

Indiana’s offense is ranked dead last in the league, but this ranking does not mean that they are devoid of talent. The key to handling Indiana tonight will be containing Siakam, if he does not turn in a high-scoring night, then Indiana’s chances of winning are greatly diminished. Siakam is a good mid-range scorer, and a slithery finisher, so Toronto needs to be wary of him in the mid-range area, and help in the gaps so he does not slip by his man as he does so often.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Indiana Pacers

PG: Andrew Nembhard

SG: Ben Sheppard

SF: Aaron Nesmith

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jay Huff

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Jamal Shead

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Sandro Mamukelashvilli (Illness) – Questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

RJ Barrett (Ankle) – Out

Indiana Pacers

Benedict Mathurin (Thumb) – Out

Isaiah Jackson (Concussion) – Out

Obi Toppin (Foot) – Out

Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -2.5 (–115) -141 O 223.5 (-115) Indiana Pacers +2.5 (-105) +119 U 223.5 (-105)

Odds as of Jan.14, 12:00 a.m. ET

PRESENTED BY VIVID SEATS

Take $20 off your first Vivid Seats order of $200+ using promo code RAPSREPUBLIC (new customers only, $200 USD minimum before taxes & fees)