Key’s overtime winner powers Raptors 905 over Birmingham Squadron

Guard Tyreke Key had a game-saving block, plus the overtime winner, to help power the Raptors 905 over the Birmingham Squadron 99-98 on Tuesday night at Legacy Arena.

With the win, the 905 improved to 9-1 in the regular season and 23-1 overall, also marking their fourth straight win and sweeping the season series.

The 27-year-old Key finished with a game-high 23 points, a career-high eight rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block. Jarkel Joiner — who started alongside Key with Chucky Hepburn (knee), Alijah Martin (Raptors) and AJ Lawson (Raptors) all out — put up 14 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in the victory.

For the Squadron, which had eight players available, it was Keion Brooks Jr. leading the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and one steal. Guard Jaden Springer also contributed a double-double, finishing with 12 points, 12 assists, and three steals.

After a dominating first quarter for the 905 against the Squadron on Sunday — which saw the junior Raptors lead by 44-11 after one — it was the Squadron starting strong in the rematch two days later.

The home team matched their entire 11-point first quarter offensive output in Sunday’s loss in only three minutes in this one, jumping out to an 11-2 lead.

The first five points of the game for the 905 came via Patrick McCaw, knocking in a three and a floater as the 905 continued to trail 15-5 midway through.

Over the last six minutes of the frame, however, contributions from forward Tyson Degenhart, guard A.J. Hoggard (who was with the New Orleans Pelicans organization during Summer League), and Canadian Quincy Guerrier helped outscore Birmingham 18-8 over the final half of the quarter to tie things up at 23 after one.

The second quarter finished 23-23 as well, making the score 46-46 at halftime. Hoggard, Key, and Julian Reese – who scored three straight buckets at one point — led the way in the frame.

The third quarter started with contributions from everyone in the 905’s makeshift starting lineup, with Key, Joiner, McCaw, David Roddy, and Olivier Sarr getting on the board as the team outscored Birmingham 14-4 through the first six minutes to lead 63-56 midway through the frame.

Behind a nine-point quarter from Brooks, however, the Squadron outscored Mississauga’s team 13-7 the rest of the third, as the 905 held a slight 70-69 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Brooks’ scoring continued early in the final frame, scoring five points as a part of a 10-0 Squadron run through the first three minutes to take a 79-70 lead.

Bench players Degenhart and Hoggard combined for 13 points in the fourth, however, leading the charge in the 905 outscoring Birmingham 22-13 the rest of the way to force overtime and eventually pull out the victory.

The 905 continue their seven-game road trip, in which they will not play another home game in January, by travelling to take on the Capital City Go-Go in a two-game set beginning on Thursday.