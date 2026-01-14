Raptors Injury News: Injury report grows as Quickley is questionable for tonight’s matchup

The Raptors are on the road against the Indiana Pacers tonight, and the injury report is growing longer by the minute. It was announced that Immanuel Quickley and Garrett Temple are both questionable for tonight’s matchup due to back spasms per Blake Murphy.

The two guards join Sandro Mamukelashvili (illness) on the questionable list while RJ Barrett (ankle), Ja’Kobe Walter (hip), Jakob Poeltl (back), and Chucky Hepburn (knee) have been ruled out.

On Indiana’s side, they will be without Bennedict Mathurin (thumb), Isaiah Jackson (concussion), Obi Toppin (foot), and Tyrese Haliburton (achilles).

The injury bug has hit Toronto hard of late, and the latest batch of injuries will leave the Raptors vulnerable against a Pacers team that has won three in a row, including a 98-96 victory over the Boston Celtics on Monday night.

The potential absence of three rotation guards will provide ample opportunity for players like Alijah Martin and AJ Lawson — who have excelled since being called up from the Raptors 905 — to step up for the Raptors. If Mamukelashvili also misses tonight’s game, it could provide a chance for Jonathan Mogbo to get a crack in the rotation as the backup center behind rookie Collin Murray-Boyles.

Tip off is scheduled for 7:00pm ET, any further injury updates will be posted here as they become available.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com