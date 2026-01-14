Rumour: Raptors in the running for Anthony Davis

The Anthony Davis saga refuses to end as Shams Charania reported today that Toronto is still in the running for the big man’s services.

Breaking down the latest on Anthony Davis, the Dallas Mavericks and his trade landscape for ESPN NBA Countdown: pic.twitter.com/lBCDk9JQZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 15, 2026

Davis suffered a left hand injury after their January 8 contest against the Utah Jazz when the Dallas Mavericks lost 116 to 114. AD recorded a 21-point, 11-rebound double-double along with 4 assists, a steal and a block in his last outing this season. He’s been plagued with injury his whole career and has only featured in 20 games so far this season.

It was initially believed that Davis was going to be out for a long period of time, but now reports are saying that he won’t require hand surgery and thus will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Toronto was involved in a ton of rumours surrounding Davis that have died down recently, but now the most credible reporter in the NBA is confirming that the Raptors could still be interested in a move, should the price be right.

Davis has averaged 20.4 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game so far this season and was a part of the bubble Los Angeles Lakers championship squad alongside LeBron James.

Shams also reported that since Davis has picked up two injuries this season, not allowing him to play as much has driven his price way down, which could lead to another buy-low situation for the Toronto Raptors.

