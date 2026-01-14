Top 10 Raptors Plays of the Week: Immanuel Quickley hits the biggest shot of his Raptors career

We’re back for week six of the Top 10 Plays of the Week, as we had a good run of Raptors basketball, and this week was tough to judge, as I had to cut so many good plays to get it down to 10. The week kicked off with the nail-biter in Charlotte and the blowout on the second night of a back-to-back against the Philadelphia 76ers, which at least gave us a cool moment with Kyle Lowry. Spoiler alert: None of the plays from that last game were impressive enough to crack the list.

Honourable Mention: Scottie Barnes’ smart free throw miss

We make it back-to-back weeks of honourable mentions as Scottie and the Raptors played in an epic overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers on the first night of a back-to-back. Barnes had a humongous 31 points, 7 rebounds and 8 assists and made a really heads-up play to intentionally miss the free throw in the dying seconds of the game to secure the W.

10. Scottie soars in the air

As I mentioned in the honourable mentions, Scottie was awesome in this game, and this dunk was a great energizer for the Raptors team, who battled hard towards overtime. Jamal Shead sets him up with a beautiful drive and kick, too. Scottie’s pump fake leads to a nice blow-by and a dunk with two 76ers defenders around him in the paint.

9. CMB hammers home a putback

Speaking of energizing plays, the Raptors were no short of highlight reel moments in this epic fourth quarter with Philadelphia, as Murray-Boyles finished a monstrous putback. He had a great game as he had a double-double with 17 points, 15 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 blocks and 3 steals. This was the best game of his career by far, and he’s done a great job of filling the void at the five left by Jakob Poeltl, even if he is undersized for the position.

8. Gradey and Scottie hook up on a goofy play

Just watch this play. The fact that it worked out is even crazier than the fact that they even went for this, as Scottie goes for a pass in the air, Gradey makes a great catch in the air and decides to do a one-two from the world of soccer with an immediate pass back that takes a deflection, but somehow finds its way back to Barnes and he finishes it for 2 of his 31 points of the night.

7. Alijah Martin’s hammer

With the Raptors really depleted in Boston, Alijah Martin got the opportunity to enter the rotation for Toronto, and he made the most of it. Gradey Dick wins the jump ball against Jaylen Brown and bats it towards the Celtics’ rim, which Martin is able to scoop and hammer for a ferocious slam. Martin didn’t have the craziest box score, as in this game he put up seven points, three assists and a block in 15 minutes of action, but his energy is felt on the court on both ends, just showing tremendous heart and doing whatever it takes to help the team win.

6. Boyles finishes a Spurs like possesion

Here we go again with the 2014 Spurs possession as the ball touches everybody but Ja’Kobe Walter’s hand on this possession on a nice drawn-up play. CMB finishes a beautiful double-clutch layup through contact for two of his seven points in this one, but his performance was really picking up after a rough start in the first half, only to be pretty much eliminated from the rotation as he started and only played 21 minutes in this game.

5. Mamu Magic

Our first clip from the Charlotte thriller, as Mamu really struggled in the last two outings against Philadelphia, but had better showings before that. He struggled in the first half but came alive late in this one as he put up 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, and a steal in 25 minutes of action. This play is just amazing improvisation from Sandro, who bats the ball to himself, allowing him to finish in much cleaner space.

4. Shead sends it to overtime

Back to the 76ers game we go, as most of the clips are from this game and rightfully so, it was a great game. Shead was really good in this game as he put up a new career high of 22 points, 6 assists, and his biggest moment came at the death of the fourth quarter. CMB makes a great read of dropping this off to Shead as he actually has an opportunity to put up a shot of his own, but elects to feed the sophomore point guard, who gets a better look at the rim.

3. RJ’s long pivot

So many clutch moments this week as RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley did huge lifting in the fourth quarter for the Raptors in their comeback attempt. Brandon Ingram was already out for the game, and Scottie Barnes did check into the fourth quarter with just over a minute to go, but he picked up an injury of his own to miss the majority of the final quarter. Barrett sends rookie Kon Knueppel flying with his pump fake, gets switched on by Miles Bridges and hits a nice fadeaway to tie the game for the Raptors.

2. CMB destroys Pritchard

Pritchard had no chance in this one as CMB first picks off his pass on the defensive end to spark a two-on-one fast break. Walter lobs it up for Boyles, and he posters Payton Pritchard big time. This play reminded me of LeBron James postering Jason Terry for some reason, maybe because they both came at the TD Garden? Walter was also great in this game, as this is his lone assist of the night, but he put up 19 points, 6 rebounds, along with a steal and a block.

1. Quickley calls game in Charlotte

You had to have seen this one coming, as the title gives it away, and there were a bunch of plays deserving of the first slot, but Quickley’s moment can’t be ignored. This is the biggest shot of his Raptors career, and on a night where Toronto was really struggling to shoot the three, a part of me had no faith in this one going in. But, against all odds, Quickley knocked down 3 of his 21 points of the game at the buzzer while adding 4 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal. The post-game interview is great, as he said,” I usually say call five, bot on this one I had to call god.”