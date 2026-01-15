Jack Armstrong praises Scottie Barnes’ two-way abilities on Off The Roster

We recently had Zach Lowe list Scottie Barnes as a lock for the All-Star Game, as he also talked about Barnes’ abilities on the defensive end, and now, more recently, Jack Armstrong, the commentator for the Toronto Raptors, on The Sports Network (TSN), also had kind words about Scottie’s two-way abilities.

The Raps are in Indiana tonight, that means the legend Jack Armstrong is there for the broadcast.



He joined us from Indy to chat about the growth of Scottie Barnes, his beloved Bills, his one time trying espresso and much more#Raptors #Pacers #NBA #hello #BillsMafia… — Off The Roster (@OffTheRosterPod) January 14, 2026

The interview started off with some more personal stuff about Armstrong, including how kind a person he is. He, of course, had to talk about his Buffalo Bills, who are in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

The first question asked about basketball was about Scottie, and what has made him a better defender this season, he responded with, “It takes effort, a lot of times you see with younger players they take a few plays off defensively, because they want to save it all for the offensive end, cause unfortuanetly many people judge them based upon their statistical offensive numbers rather than the entirity, totality of their game.” He later added, “I think having Brandon Ingram in the lineup with him has taken a little bit of the pressure offensively off of Scottie in terms of scoring because I think he’s a guy that’s comfortable being a playmaker and being a servant for others. I’m really impressed with him as a player, to me he’s an all-star and no doubt about it, I think he can be an all-defensive player as well.”

Later on, there were a few questions about Darko, and things did get pretty funny, so be sure to check out this great podcast from The Nation Network’s Off The Roster that features some legends in the Toronto journalism game with Cabbie Richards, Lindsay Dunn and Dan Riccio.

