ALL-STAR HIM | Scottie Barnes Stats Don’t Lie

Kyle Ramnarine breaks down why Scottie Barnes should be an All Star!

Scottie Barnes has been playing fantastic over the first half of this season. Taking on new challenges and responsibilities to help catapult the Raptors back into playoff contention. With the Raptors sitting at fourth in the eastern conference, it should be a no brainer that either Scottie or Ingram should make the team. Here’s why I believe Scottie should get that spot.

