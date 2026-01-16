Gameday: Clippers @ Raptors, January 16

Toronto’s back at home for one game before kick-starting their annual Western Conference road trip, and guess who’s in town? None other than Mr. fun guy himself, Kawhi Leonard. Will he play, will he rest? Who knows.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 25-17 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.9 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (4th) | Net Rating: +1.8 (12th)

Raptors previous results

@ Pacers W 115-101

vs 76ers L 115-102

vs 76ers W 116-115

@ Celtics L 125-117

@ Hornets W 97-96

Toronto comes into this contest with a win in Indiana against the Pacers, where they were holding a comfortable lead pretty much the whole way until the fourth quarter, where the Pacers made the game uncomfortable for a bit, but Brandon Ingram’s threes late in the fourth quarter iced the win for Toronto to secure their 25th win of the season. The Raptors were shorthanded yet again as they had seven players listed on the injury report (Immanuel Quickley, Sandro Mamukelashvili, RJ Barrett, Ja’Kobe Walter, Chucky Hepburn, Garrett Temple and Jakob Poeltl). Jamison Battle also left the game early in the second half after picking up an ankle injury midway through the third quarter, and it just looks like Toronto can’t get healthy right now with the injuries piling up.

Clippers Outlook

Record: 17-23 | 11th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.8 (12th) | Defensive Rating: 116.7 (24th) | Net Rating: -0.9 (19th)

Clippers previous results

vs Wizards W 119-105

vs Hornets W 117-109

@ Pistons W 98-92

@ Nets W 121-105

@ Knicks L 123-111

The LA Clippers started off the season on horrible form, but have really picked things up lately, winning four in a row and eight out of their last ten. 2019 Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard has been enjoying one of the best seasons of his career as he’s on pace for a career high of 28.2 points and 94.1 percent from the free-throw line. He’s still using those giant claws to rip away 2.2 steals, 6.3 rebounds and is also playmaking at a decent rate with 3.5 assists per game. The best part of it all for Leonard is he’s looking as healthy as he has been since joining the Clippers as he’s already featured in 30 games this season, just 7 shy of his last seasons apperances in the regular season. He came into the season with huge drama surrounding him, with the money laundering situation involving an endorsement deal and having Clippers owner Steve Ballmer involved with the company Aspiration. Even in the midst of the season, LA had enough of Chris Paul, a franchise legend and have completly exiled him from the team in a sad ending to the legend’s NBA career as he announced that this would be the final season of his 21-year career.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Los Angeles Clippers

PG: James Harden

SG: Kris Dunn

SF: Nicolas Batum

PF: Kobe Sanders

C: Brook Lopez

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out

RJ Barrett (Left Ankle Sprain) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (G-League Assignment) – Out

Jamison Battle (Left Ankle Sprain) – Doubtful

Sandro Mamukelashvili (Illness) – Questionable

Immanuel Quickley (Back Spasms) – Questionable

Garrett Temple (Back Spasms) – Questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter (Right Hip Pointer) – Out

Los Angeles Clippers

Bradley Beal – (Left Hip Fracture) – Out

Bogdan Bogdanovic – (Left Hamstring) – Out

John Collins (Right Groin Soreness) – Questionable

Derrick Jones Jr. (Right Knee Sprain) – Out

Kawhi Leonard (Right Ankle Sprain) – Questionable

Chris Paul (Not With Team) – Out

Ivica Zubac (Left Ankle Sprain) – Questionable

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors +1.5 (-105) +110 O 215.5 (-110) Los Angeles Clippers -1.5 (115) -130 U 215.5 (-110)

Odds as of January 16, 8:30 a.m. ET

