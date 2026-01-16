Jamal Shead records career-high 13 assists

Raptors sophomore point guard Jamal Shead recorded a new career-high 13 assists against the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. Shead’s playmaking has been outstanding this season, and due to being placed in the starting lineup due to all the injuries Toronto faced, he was given able to have the opportunity to reach this career high.

Shead is posting averages of 7 points per game, and 5.5 assists per game. His playmaking was wondrous tonight, he was a blur in transition finding his teammates on the break, he spread it around on the perimeter, he got into the paint and dished it inside. Shead’s ability to make live-dribble reads were a big part of gaining this career-high tonight and a large part of why his playmaking has been so valuable this year.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com