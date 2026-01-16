Raptors Injury News: Immanuel Quickley to miss contest against LA Clippers

It took a while to finally get confirmation on Immanuel Quickley’s injury status for tonight, but he has officially been labelled out for the contest with a back injury.

Quickley (back) remains out vs. Clippers. Sandro is in. Poeltl, Barrett, Battle, and Walter (back, ankle, ankle, hip) are all out. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) January 16, 2026

That’s the headline of the long list, as IQ’s status was the closest to being a game-time decision tonight, as Sandro Mamukelashvili was labelled questionable earlier with an Illness but will be available tonight.

RJ Barrett remains out with an ankle sprain that he suffered late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics loss back on January 9. Jakob Poeltl is also out with his back injury, as he’s nearing a month of no official basketball after he suffered his injury back on December 21, 2025. Jamison Battle is also out with an ankle injury that he suffered in the third quarter of their most recent matchup against the Indiana Pacers last night. Finally, Ja’Kobe Walter is also out with a hip injury he suffered early on in Toronto’s overtime win against the Philadelphia 76ers on the first leg of a back-to-back.

For the Clippers, the biggest name that is out for tonight is former Raptors star Kawhi Leonard, as he’s being ruled out with an ankle injury. Bogdan Bogdanovic is also out for tonight with a hamstring injury, along with Derrick Jones Jr. (knee), Chris Paul (not with the team), and Bradley Beal (hip). John Collins (groin) and Ivica Zubac (ankle) are still questionable for tonight, as it looks like they’ll be game-time decisions.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com