Quick Reaction: Raptors 93, Lakers 110

A C. Murray-Boyles 25 MIN, 11 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 3 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Exited with a left-thumb sprain after getting whacked by Luka Doncic under the rim in the third and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Straight up bullied Doncic to start the game, going through his chest for an and-1 (was ruled a charge before being challenged and overturned) and coming across the lane to swat him at the rim. The short-tempered Slovenian proceeded to take out his frustrations on the officials and got slapped with a tech. Magneto blocked Doncic three times in the first half! He also expertly slammed his husky frame around under the Lakers’ hoop to grab consecutive o-boards, resulting in a made Mamu jumper. Hammered down a few dunks. Six-foot-seven but playing like he’s seven-six. He’s been sublime for the Raptors; any time missed will be a big blow.

B S. Barnes 35 MIN, 22 PTS, 9 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 10-21 FG, 0-2 3FG, 2-4 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/- Lukewarm Scottie game. Which feels weird to say considering he nearly had a double-double, but some of the usual areas he excels were just ok by his standards (passing, defence). Popped a couple middies, which has been serving as a nice counter when defences give it to him. He’s not Kawhi Leonard, but all the reps he put in last season seem to be paying off. Especially when the bulk of Barnes’ diet is still punching dunks and making touch shots around the rim. The cuts and transition were there today, and Barnes has usually been brutish pursuing the rim lately, but the aggression on drives was lacking a little … Fronted the post on Ayton for a steal. Had a nice step through and finger roll, similar to the one he had in the fourth quarter against the Clippers on Friday. Was also one of the few Raptors who managed to get middle against the zone.

C+ J. Shead 22 MIN, 3 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 1-8 FG, 1-5 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/- Drew his 40th offensive foul of the season. Gamer. Knifed into the paint and set up Mamu. He’s been taking floaters more frequently lately, and while it’s an ok option sometimes, I’d like to see it less and see him move the ball along more. Shead’s had tons of success passing from that area of the floor this season. Had a bigger impact than the box score indicated, as he often does, but still a below-average night from Shead.

B- B. Ingram 34 MIN, 19 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST, 3 STL, 7-19 FG, 2-7 3FG, 3-3 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, 3 +/- Beat Jake LaRavia off the catch for a hard drive and two-handed punch – loved the aggression. Then he missed his next seven shots. Ingram’s help defence was fervid and effective though. Was a deterrent in the gaps and stepped up to stuff a Marcus Smart drive. And eventually the shot started falling; a couple of his signature fading turnarounds. He was up to six straight makes by the second half. Made a read to Murray-Boyles in the dunker spot, for a dunk. Ingram’s process was good despite the inefficiency. Fizzled out at the end though.

C- I. Quickley 29 MIN, 9 PTS, 3 REB, 7 AST, 1 STL, 4-9 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -11 +/- Got all the way downhill off a pump-and-go and made a laydown to Barnes for a dunk. Louis wrote that great piece late last season that detailed how Quickley had only five assists from the paint that generated layups/dunks for teammates. The creation’s still spotty, but he’s somewhere between doubling and tripling that number this year. He’s maintained his dribble at times he wouldn’t previously also. There’s still a long way to go for Quickley with this stuff, probably too long a way, but he has taken small strides. Aside from that, he got hunted on switches, wasn’t aggressive enough hunting his shot and didn’t hit the ones he took. Tough night all-around.

A S. Mamukelashvili 24 MIN, 20 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 8-12 FG, 2-5 3FG, 2-5 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- The Raptors have lacked consistent play finishing from role players, so it’s always a breath of fresh air when someone steps up, and tonight Mamu’s aim was pure. Backed down Doncic and scored a late clock tossup, finished in the paint and canned a couple catch-and-shoot 3s from the wing. Led the Raptors with 16 points at half. Also drove the paint and shoveled to Barnes for an open dunk. He tends to make the right decision when to shoot and when to put the ball on the floor and is proficient at both. The game got tougher for him as it went on. The shot stopped falling and he got absolutely decked twice by hard fouls at the basket.

Inc A. Lawson 6 MIN, 5 PTS, 1 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-3 FG, 1-2 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -2 +/- Entered the game in the fourth and banged an above-the-break triple. Provided energy and pop in a short burst. Never had one, but is Lawson a human bottle of one of those five-hour energy shots that are sold at gas stations? Anyway, not going to judge off six minutes, two of which were garbage time.

C+ O. Agbaji 25 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 3 +/- Skied over three Lakers – all larger than him – for an offensive rebound. Then fought hard for a jump ball and subsequently won it. His effort on the glass was great but after a small surge the shot-making went away again. Bricked a wide-open look against the Lakers zone in the fourth. The on-ball defence was a mixed bag.

D G. Dick 12 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -14 +/- Missed a step-back 3 against the zone. He banged a movement triple off a Chicago action against the Clippers on Friday but when Dick’s going like he’s been, it’s probably best if his shot diet is simplified a little. Although ideally, he would be providing this type of punch. Unfortunate that his mini hot streak came to an end. Lawson came off the bench and immediately had more of an impact.

Inc J. Battle 8 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -12 +/- Played only four minutes in the first half and missed his only 3. The immaculate percentage has slowly been coming down to earth, but that’s to be expected. Didn’t see the floor again until garbage time.

Inc A. Martin 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Garbage time.

C+ J. Mogbo 15 MIN, 4 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -15 +/- Came into the game soon after CMB exited and threw down a lob from Barnes. He mostly did his job finishing at the rim and grabbing boards, but didn’t have the guile and gumption that Murray-Boyles consistently uses to both out-fox and out-muscle opponents, and lost his minutes by a landslide.

Inc G. Temple 2 MIN, 0 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 1 +/- Garbage time.