Raptor film room: Can the Raptors survive a Collin Murray-Boyles injury?

To add insult to injury, the Raptors lost to the Lakers because they couldn’t score, shoot, or break a zone defender and, oh, by the way, their rookie, Collin Murray-Boyles, hurt his thumb.
It was a tough game. I broke it down:
Here is the quick reaction:
CMB Exited with a left-thumb sprain after getting whacked by Luka Doncic under the rim in the third and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Straight up bullied Doncic to start the game, going through his chest for an and-1 (was ruled a charge before being challenged and overturned) and coming across the lane to swat him at the rim. The short-tempered Slovenian proceeded to take out his frustrations on the officials and got slapped with a tech. Magneto blocked Doncic three times in the first half! He also expertly slammed his husky frame around under the Lakers’ hoop to grab consecutive o-boards, resulting in a made Mamu jumper. Hammered down a few dunks. Six-foot-seven but playing like he’s seven-six. He’s been sublime for the Raptors; any time missed will be a big blow.
- The Lakers pulled out zone to start the second quarter and stopped the Raptors on three straight possessions, putting together a quick 9-0 run to take the lead and force a Toronto timeout. It bothered them throughout as Raptors continued to rank among the worst teams in the NBA at handling zone. They need to figure out a couple of zone-busters, and fast.
- After the Raptors had seven players in double figures on Friday, only four players had scored at all before Quickley became the fifth with six seconds left in the first half. It was a weird game that way. Really they were playing the same egalitarian hoops, it was just a mix of a few players being both less aggressive and missing.
- When Murray-Boyles left the game, the score was almost even, but the game quickly slipped away after. Him and Barnes been the Raptors’ salvation in Poeltl’s absence, and they simply don’t have a staunch enough frontcourt without both playing. X-rays came back negative. Stay tuned on Raptors Republic for more updates.