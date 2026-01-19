Collin Murray-Boyles’ X-rays came back negative as he’s been diagnosed with a thumb contusion. Some good news for the beat-up Toronto Raptors, as they lost yet another player due to an injury last night in the blowout against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Collin Murray-Boyles’ x-rays were negative and he has been diagnosed with a thumb contusion. — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) January 19, 2026

CMB was enjoying a heck of a game with 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists, plus three blocks in 24 minutes of action before heading to the locker room during the third quarter of the contest in LA.

Tornto were without Jakob Poeltl, who CMB has done a great job of replacing in the starting five, RJ Barrett and Ja’Kobe Walter. It sucks that Boyles did get hurt, but the fact that the X-rays were negative after being ruled out for the game almost instantly feels like the Raptors dodged a bullet.

The injury comes at the start of a five-game homestand for the Raptors as they’ll play game two tomorrow against the Golden State Warriors. If Toronto are without CMB and Jakob Poeltl, somebody’s gonna need to step up and play the centre position for Toronto that has limited options ranging from Scottie Barnes, Sandro Mamukelashvili or Jonathan Mogbo. Scottie Barnes actually started at centre the last time these two teams met, as he recorded a triple-double and helped Toronto make a huge comeback.

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com