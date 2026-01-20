Gameday: Raptors @ Warriors, January 20th

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their west coast road trip and tonight they will face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. This will be the second matchup between these teams, but this one will look a bit different than their first one. Toronto will be looking to get back on track after they were dominated by the Los Angeles Lakers. Both Golden State and Toronto are facing immense injury troubles, so tonight’s battle will be a true test of depth.
Raptors Outlook
Record: 25-19 | 4th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 113.5 (21st) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (5th) | Net Rating: +1.2 (13th)
Toronto has had to add Collin Murray-Boyles to the injury report with a thumb injury, and this is a huge blow because they were already thin at the big man spot, and with this injury, they are truly running out of options. Golden State does not have a fearsome big man in the middle that will exacerbate Toronto’s lack of healthy bigs, but you still want someone in the middle to help out with rebounding, especially against a team that can light it up from three like Golden State can.
Draymond Green is questionable for this matchup, and if he is not available then Scottie Barnes will have ample opportunity to attack his replacement and get into the paint. Quintin Post will likely start for Golden State and he is a slow footed big who is not a rim protector, so not only will Barnes be able to attack the rim, but anyone who cuts and attacks closeouts will not see a fearsome challenge at the rim.
Warriors Outlook
Record: 25-19 | 8th in Western Conference
Offensive Rating: 115.7 (12th) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (4th) | Net Rating: +3.5 (8th)
Jimmy Butler III was diagnosed with a torn ACL last night against the Miami Heat and was subsequently ruled out for the season. This is obviously a huge blow to Golden State’s defense and offense, with them losing one of their best wing defenders, and also losing another source of creation. Even though they do not have Butler anymore, they still have Stephen Curry, whose presence alone can swing the tide of a game.
In their last matchup, Toronto was able to pull out the win with a miraculous comeback in overtime, but they had their hands full trying to contain Curry. Darko Rajakovic had his guard defenders face guarding Curry, top locking him on screening actions, and just being very physical with him and still time after time Curry would wriggle free and get to the cup, or get just enough space to get a shot off. The key to winning tonight’s game will be containing Curry, who does not have as much backup as he did in the last matchup. If you can limit Curry as a scorer, attack their weak defenders, and limit their second chances, you will have a great shot to win this game.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 10:00 p.m. ET
Television: Sportsnet
Venue: Chase Center
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Golden State Warriors
PG: Stephen Curry
SG: Moses Moody
SF: De’Anthony Melton
PF: Draymond Green
C: Quintin Post
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: Jamal Shead
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Sandro mamukelashvilli
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out
Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out
Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out
RJ Barrett (Ankle) – Out
Golden State Warriors
Jimmy Butler (Knee) – Out
Draymond Green (Ankle) – Questionable
De’Anthony Melton (Knee) – Questionable
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Toronto Raptors
|-3.5 (–115)
|-118
|O 223.5 (-115)
|Golden State Warriors
|+3.5 (-105)
|+102
|U 223.5 (-105)
Odds as of Jan.20, 12:00 a.m. ET
