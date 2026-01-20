Gameday: Raptors @ Warriors, January 20th

The Toronto Raptors are continuing their west coast road trip and tonight they will face off against Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors. This will be the second matchup between these teams, but this one will look a bit different than their first one. Toronto will be looking to get back on track after they were dominated by the Los Angeles Lakers. Both Golden State and Toronto are facing immense injury troubles, so tonight’s battle will be a true test of depth.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 25-19 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.5 (21st) | Defensive Rating: 112.3 (5th) | Net Rating: +1.2 (13th)

Toronto has had to add Collin Murray-Boyles to the injury report with a thumb injury, and this is a huge blow because they were already thin at the big man spot, and with this injury, they are truly running out of options. Golden State does not have a fearsome big man in the middle that will exacerbate Toronto’s lack of healthy bigs, but you still want someone in the middle to help out with rebounding, especially against a team that can light it up from three like Golden State can.

Draymond Green is questionable for this matchup, and if he is not available then Scottie Barnes will have ample opportunity to attack his replacement and get into the paint. Quintin Post will likely start for Golden State and he is a slow footed big who is not a rim protector, so not only will Barnes be able to attack the rim, but anyone who cuts and attacks closeouts will not see a fearsome challenge at the rim.

Warriors Outlook

Record: 25-19 | 8th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 115.7 (12th) | Defensive Rating: 112.2 (4th) | Net Rating: +3.5 (8th)

Jimmy Butler III was diagnosed with a torn ACL last night against the Miami Heat and was subsequently ruled out for the season. This is obviously a huge blow to Golden State’s defense and offense, with them losing one of their best wing defenders, and also losing another source of creation. Even though they do not have Butler anymore, they still have Stephen Curry, whose presence alone can swing the tide of a game.

In their last matchup, Toronto was able to pull out the win with a miraculous comeback in overtime, but they had their hands full trying to contain Curry. Darko Rajakovic had his guard defenders face guarding Curry, top locking him on screening actions, and just being very physical with him and still time after time Curry would wriggle free and get to the cup, or get just enough space to get a shot off. The key to winning tonight’s game will be containing Curry, who does not have as much backup as he did in the last matchup. If you can limit Curry as a scorer, attack their weak defenders, and limit their second chances, you will have a great shot to win this game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Chase Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Golden State Warriors

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Moses Moody

SF: De’Anthony Melton

PF: Draymond Green

C: Quintin Post

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Jamal Shead

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro mamukelashvilli

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

RJ Barrett (Ankle) – Out

Golden State Warriors

Jimmy Butler (Knee) – Out

Draymond Green (Ankle) – Questionable

De’Anthony Melton (Knee) – Questionable

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -3.5 (–115) -118 O 223.5 (-115) Golden State Warriors +3.5 (-105) +102 U 223.5 (-105)

Odds as of Jan.20, 12:00 a.m. ET

