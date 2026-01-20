Raptors Injury News: Collin Murray-Boyles ruled out for contest against Golden State Warriors

The Toronto Raptors will be thin at the centre position tonight as Collin Murray-Boyles is ruled out for the game due to a thumb contusion.

Murray-Boyles is listed as out, so the Raptors will be missing CMB, Barrett, Poeltl and Walter in Golden State tonight. Still no injury report for the Warriors, who are in the 2nd half of a back-to-back, but they’ll be without Jimmy Butler (who reportedly tore his ACL last night) — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) January 20, 2026

It’s an injury that the Raptors can’t really afford at the moment, as they are still without starting centre Jakob Poeltl, who has not featured in an NBA contest for over a month now due to a back injury. Last time against the Golden State Warriors, Darko Rajakovic elected to go small with Scottie Barnes at the five. Will tonight be a repeat of history? The other two options are Jonathan Mogbo and Sandro Mamukelashvili, who are both listed at 6 feet 9 inches, so either way, Toronto will have to roll out a smaller lineup, which they have gotten used to with CMB at the five, as he’s only listed at 6 feet 7 inches, but he plays much bigger due to his burly build.

RJ Barrett is still out with his ankle sprain that he sustained a few weeks ago in Boston, and Ja’Kobe Walter is out with a hip injury that he suffered in a home game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Chucky Hepburn will also be out for the game due to his two-way assignment.

The Golden State Warriors are also dealing with injuries as they lost star player Jimmy Butler for the season last night when he tore his ACL. For now, their injury report isn’t official, but judging from last night, Seth Curry will also be out with a back injury, and he will be re-evaluated in around a week. Darymond Green missed last night’s contest but is likely to play tonight. De’Anthony Melton was also not a part of last night’s squad, and Gui Santos has a chance to return tonight.

