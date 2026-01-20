Will the Raptors trade their way out of trouble?

Hosts Trevon Heath & Samson Folk detail the latest in the Raptors realm.

From Camden’s piece:

“Number two, the offense at times is far too predictable, and has easily been stalled by zone defenses. When the team is getting stops and running the floor things are fine. The defense has driven their hot starts against the Pacers and Clippers, but as both teams started making shots the Raptors had to face a set defense more and more with diminishing returns. While a lot of that is solved with the return of RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, and Immanuel Quickley, I think there’s a larger problem. The team is unable to create advantages and capitalize on them consistently. There’s no go-to action that can create good shots. The Clippers went on big runs to start the third and fourth quarters, and the Raptors offense was struggling big time, which brings me to my next point.

Number three, I’m scared that Ingram’s lackluster playmaking will be the team’s downfall in the playoffs. In this game it was ugly. He took some awful shots over multiple defenders and had five turnovers. There was one play where he rose up over two defenders for a jump shot while Sandro Mamukelashvili sat wide open under the basket calling for the ball. Now, he did make the shot, but that’s besides the point. Ingram’s shown this season that he often struggles to make quick reads when the double teams come. He often has to wait for someone to make themselves obviously open in his eye line and he rarely gets rid of the ball in a timely fashion. As the season progresses and the Raptors continue to play in more competitive games this is an issue that will prove extremely detrimental when opposing defenses hone in on it.

On the bright side, Jamal Shead took control of the game masterfully. He controlled the offense with the precision of a starting lead guard and his defense was even better. On the final possession of regulation he played picture perfect defense on Harden. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough as the Raptors only scored eight total points in the last eight minutes of the game, all by Barnes in overtime. Tough goings. I’m interested to see what happens at the trade deadline.”

