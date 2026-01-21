Gameday: Raptors @ Kings, January 21st

The Toronto Raptors stretch of late-night action in the west continues tonight against the Sacramento Kings. Toronto will be seeing a few familiar faces tonight in Demar DeRozan and Precious Achiuwa as well. Sacramento does have the rest advantage over Toronto, but with the way Toronto has been able to defend this season, they should have no issues containing the Kings. Sacramento is more than capable of pulling off an upset tonight, like they did last week against the Knicks, so Toronto has to be careful about letting their offense go unchecked.

Raptors Outlook

Record: 26-19 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.1 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.5 (6th) | Net Rating: +1.6 (12th)

Sacramento is one of the worst defenses in the league, they have no standout defenders in their lineup with Keegan Murray being ruled out. Immanuel Quickley had an unbelievably efficient 40 point game last night, and if Toronto can get even a crumb of that tonight, they will dominate Sacramento. Once again Scottie Barnes finds himself with a favorable matchup in the paint, and with the way he has been driving and finishing lately, Domantas Sabonis as the help defender while Precious Achiuwa is his primary defender will not be enough. Achiuwa is a solid defender in his own right, but with how Barnes’ mid-range touch and movement has looked, it should be easy pickings tonight.

Kings Outlook

Record: 12-32 | 14th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 109.5 (29th) | Defensive Rating: 119.1 (27th) | Net Rating: -9.6 (29th)

Sacramento does have plenty of offensive talent individually, but the pieces do not fit together seamlessly. Sabonis, the cog of their offense will likely find himself matched up with Barnes, who has the strength to bang with him, and the versatility to switch their dribble hand off actions. Sacramento has dangerous scorers all over the floor in Zach LaVine and DeRozan, and this is their best chance to come out with a win, if they win a shootout led by their scorers. LaVine is a very dangerous shooter, with the speed and athleticism to get to the rim at a moments notice, and Raptors fans know all too well about the dangers of DeRozan’s mid-range shot. With all the injuries in the lineup, Toronto’s perimeter defense is somewhat compromised, so their help defense will need to be on point tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Venue: Golden 1 Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Sacramento Kings

PG: Russell Westbrook

SG: Zach LaVine

SF:Demar DeRozan

PF: Precious Achiuwa

C: Domantas Sabonis

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Jamal Shead

SF: Gradey Dick

PF: Brandon Ingram

C: Scottie Barnes

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Back) – Out

Collin Murray-Boyles (Thumb) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

RJ Barrett (Ankle) – Questionable

Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray (Ankle) – Out

Team Spread Money Total Toronto Raptors -5.5 (–115) -225 O 227.5 (-115) Sacramento Kings +5.5 (-105) +185 U 227.5 (-105)

Odds as of Jan.21, 12:00 a.m. ET

