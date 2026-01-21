Raptors film room: Immanuel Quickley has the perfect game

Call five! Immanuel Quickley dropped 40 points on 13 shots and added 10 assists. It was his best game as a Toronto Raptor by a wide margin. The Raptors destroyed a Warriors team that was missing Jimmy Butler to pick up the win.

Es Baraheni breaks down what happened:

From the quick reaction tonight:

From the opening tip Quickley was a flame thrower, his shooting stroke was pure and he was finally just making his open looks. He was attacking the rim more than usual, he was very aggressive and showed more of a willingness to get deeper into the paint than he usually does as well. This was his first 40 point game of the season, and it came through him being a more aggressive driver, and capitalizing on his open looks.

Barnes did not let Golden State off the hook with a mismatch once tonight. He was very intentional about getting in the paint whether it was as a roller, as a transition handler, and as a driver. He knew more often than not he would have the size advantage, and he also used these advantages to spread the ball around as well.

Shead was pretty solid all around tonight, Toronto was so hot offensively, it felt like whoever he swung the ball too was guaranteed to add an assist to Shead’s total on the night. He knocked down both of his triples tonight, which included a bank shot off the middle of the glass. Shead was just sturdy and sound within the flow of the offense tonight, he had some good possessions guarding Curry as well.