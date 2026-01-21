Toronto Tempo to play inaugural game on May 8 at Coca-Cola Coliseum

The Toronto Tempo’s 2026 schedule has been released

We can finally start counting down the days.

The Toronto Tempo have officially announced the schedule for their inaugural 2026 season. It begins on Friday May 8 at 7:30 p.m. ET with a game against the Washington Mystics at Coca-Cola Coliseum.

Throughout their first ever season, the Toronto Tempo will play 44 regular season games, including 22 which will be home games. These games will be played across four venues, with 15 taking place at Coca-Cola Coliseum, three at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, two at the Bell Centre in Montreal, and two at Rogers Arena in Vancouver.

The first Scotiabank Arena game will be played on June 27 against the Phoenix Mercury, followed by the Minnesota Lynx on July 30, and the last of the three will be played against the Indiana Fever on August 18.

“Today’s schedule release marks another milestone in bringing Tempo basketball to life. Our inaugural season will showcase the energy, talent, and competitive spirit that this city deserves,” Tempo general manager Monica Wright Rogers said. “We’re excited for fans across Canada to experience the WNBA in a brand-new way and to see our team take the floor in historic matchups throughout the league.”

The WNBA’s schedule releases came later this season because of the delayed CBA negotiations. The CBA is still not finalized for the 2026 season. There is still no public information regarding how the expansion draft will work or when the free agency period will erupt.

Each opponent will face Toronto three times over the season. At home, there will be eight weekday matchups alongside the 15 weekend games. Five will be played on Friday, three on Saturday, and six on Sunday over that span. Canada’s team will host nine games in a row from June 25 – July 20. Following that stretch, the WNBA All-Star Game Weekend will be held in Chicago on July 24 and 25.

The Commissioner’s Cup play will take place from June 1 – June 17. The final game of the in-season tournament will be played on June 30. During this stretch, the Tempo will play three games at home.

The entire league will break from August 31- September 14 to accommodate the FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cup.

WNBA playoffs will start on September 17.