Raptors film room: Scottie Barnes is the key to their zone problems

The Raptors have struggled against zone defenses this season, ranking 28th in efficiency against the coverage while facing it the fourth-most in the league. The Kings got the message and deployed it for 75% of the game. It led to the Raptors struggling in the first half. But Scottie Barnes quickly adjusted and broke their coverage.

In this recap, I break down just how Scottie was able to impress upon the Kings’ defense:

Here’s Ian Finlayson on the Raptors missing their two big men, Jakob Poeltl and Collin Murray-Boyles: