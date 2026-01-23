Raptors wing Barrett to return to lineup vs. Trail Blazers, Murray-Boyles, Poeltl, Walter remain out

RJ Barrett will return to the Toronto Raptors' lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday night.

The 25-year-old has missed the past seven games after injuring his left ankle after stepping on Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard’s foot on Jan. 9. In that one, the Mississauga, Ont. native was in just his sixth game back after missing more than a month with a right knee injury.

On the season, Barrett is averaging 19.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists while shooting 50.0 per cent from the field and 34.5 per cent from distance.

He has been important to the team’s success, as the Raptors have a 16-7 record with Barrett in the lineup and just an 11-12 record without him on the court.

Rookie forward Collin Murray-Boyles, second-year guard Ja’Kobe Walter, and centre Jakob Poeltl all remain out for Friday’s game, however.

Murray-Boyles will miss his third straight game with a thumb contusion after exiting Sunday’s contest against the Los Angeles Lakers. On the year, the 20-year-old is averaging 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 53.6 per cent from the field.

Centre Poeltl remains out with a back injury, having last played over a month ago on Dec.21. The 30-year-old has been limited to 21 games this season due to the back, while averaging 9.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists while shooting 69.3 per cent from the field.

Walter also remains out after suffering a right hip pointer injury nearly two weeks against the Philadelphia 76ers on Jan.11.

The 21-year-old has played in 37 games this season while making nine starts, averaging 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 0.9 assists and 0.9 steals while shooting 37.3 per cent from deep in that span.