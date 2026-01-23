Rumours: Raptors interested in Domantas Sabonis

We are getting closer to the NBA Trade Deadline, and it looks like the Toronto Raptors are going to be at least doing their due diligence on some star players, as they’ve been linked with Sabonis for quite some time now.

Would you like to see Sabonis in a Raptors uniform? 🦖 pic.twitter.com/lCajuQGpHw — theScore (@theScore) January 22, 2026

The source comes from a reliable Jake Fischer, and you know it’s serious when theScore is also posting about it. It looks like they won’t be interested in the flashy but trouble-making Ja Morant.

Jake Fischer:



“Sabonis has interest from Toronto. We’ve continued to report that.”



“It’ll be tricky to find an agreement there, being that the Raptors, to my understanding, are really just trying to look at what they can get for a combination of: IQ, RJ, and Jak.”



“The Kings… pic.twitter.com/eQEgAcx2rT — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) January 14, 2026

It looks like Toronto is comfortable floating around the possibility of trading Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley, who have seemingly been under trade rumours since the tip-off of the 2025-26 NBA regular season. If they package the three, it wouldn’t be surprising to see a bigger return than Domantas Sabonis himself.

It helps that the Sacramento Kings are really struggling this season, with a record of 12 wins and 33 losses, as it should put the Kings in a more desperate position as a seller to start a rebuild that feels inevitable, but the Lithuanians yearly cap hit of $43,636,000 makes it a hard sell for buyers, especially the Raptors who will probably have to send at least two of IQ, RJ or Yak to get the deal done as Poeltl for Sabonis alone leaves them $22,186,000 over the luxury tax.

Domantas Sabonis traded to the Toronto Raptors you say? pic.twitter.com/LEOLYl0vVD — Ryan Dickison (@RyanDickison7) January 22, 2026

This clip of Darko Rajakovic and Sabonis post-game has some Raptors fans salivating and dreaming of the thought of a former All-Star potentially joining Toronto for a big playoff push, as it looks like the Raptors are going to be heading back to the postseason for the first time since the 2022-23 season where the 10th seeded Chicago Bulls knocked them out in a 9 versus 10 seed play-in tournament matchup. If you don’t count the play-in, then it would be the first time since the 2021-22 season that Toronto has made it back to the playoffs, if things continue accordingly.

