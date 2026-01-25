Gameday: Raptors @ Thunder, January 25

The five-game road trip comes to an end in Oklahoma, as the Raptors will look to push their five-game road trip to four wins in a row against the defending champions. Will Toronto end the trip on a high, or will they have to settle for a respectable three wins out of five?

Raptors Outlook

Record: 28-19 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 114.2 (17th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (4th) | Net Rating: +2.1 (12th)

Raptors previous results

@ Trail Blazers W 110-98

@ Kings W 122-109

@ Warriors W 145-127

@ Lakers L 110-93

vs Clippers L 121-117

The Raptors had finally gotten out of the fourth seed, as they were stuck there for quite some time, and were in elite territory for the Eastern Conference, but New York’s win over the Philadelphia 76ers last night pushed Toronto back down to the fourth seed, where the Raptors have gotten comfortable holding down their familiar seed. They’re not too far behind the Celtics aswell, one game behind Boston for the second seed, even though they are both tied on 28 wins, but Boston has 2 fewer losses. The game in Portland was a great team effort as Toronto held Portland under 100 points and had seven out of the ten team members who played go for 10+ points. The Thunder have been kind of shaky lately, so we’ll see if they can bring the defensive intensity and balanced team effort again to put together a big statement win for the rest of the league and viewers.

Thunder Outlook

Record: 37-9 | 1st in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 118.4 (5th) | Defensive Rating: 105.5 (1st) | Net Rating: 12.9 (1st)

Thunder’s previous results

vs Pacers L 117-114

@ Bucks W 122-102

@ Cavaliers W 136-104

@ Heat L 122-120

@ Rockets W 111-91

Like I said in the ending of the Raptors paragraph, the Oklahoma City Thunder came out of the gate swinging, and there were discussions of whether they could match the 2015-16 Golden State Warriors’ near-unbreakable record of 73 wins to 9 losses. Since then, they’ve dropped way too many games for that dream to come true, and after a successful playoffs, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s and more specifically the triple crown winner (Scoring title, MVP, Finals MVP) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s (FTA) slander seems to be at an all-time high. Despite all that, the Thunder have done enough so far to solidify themselves comfortably as the best record league-wide, sitting at a record of 37-9. They also hold a league record of best home record with 20 wins to 3 losses at the Paycom Center, and a Raptors upset here would really put Toronto on the map and start gaining some attention if they were to pull off a miracle tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:00 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Venue: Paycom Center

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Oklahoma City Thunder

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG: Cason Wallace

SF: Isaiah Joe

PF: Luguentz Dort

C: Chet Holmgren

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Sandro Mamukelashvili

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Right Ankle Soreness) – Questionable

Chucky Hepburn (G-League Assignment) – Out

Collin Murray-Boyles (Left Thumb Contusion) – Questionable

Ja’Kobe Walter (Right Hip Pointer) – Questionable

Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Caruso (Right Adductor Strain) – Out

Isaiah Hartenstein (Right Soleus Strain) – Out

Ajay Mitchell (Abdominal Strain) – Out

Thomas Sorber (Right ACL) – Out

Nikola Topic (Surgical Recovery) – Out

Aaron Wiggins (Right Hip Impingement) – Questionable

Jalen Williams (Right Hamstring Strain) – Out