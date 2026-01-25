Raptors Injury News: Jakob Poeltl without timeline for return

The Toronto Raptors have shared an injury update on Jakob Poeltl as he was back in Toronto to receive a pain relief treatment on his back issue that has kept him out for over a month now.

From Raptors: "Jakob Poeltl, who has been managing ongoing back issues, returned to Toronto and has received targeted pain relief treatment. A return timeline has not yet been established, and his status will be updated when he returns to practice."



So, still no timeline. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 25, 2026

It looked like Poeltl was in line for a return on the team’s five-game road trip that concludes in Oklahoma City tonight, but setbacks have left the team and Yak no choice but to travel back to Toronto to try to sort this issue out.

Jakob was last seen in an official NBA outing back on December 21, 2025 in a 96 to 81 road loss in Brooklyn where he left the game early after just seven minutes of action.

The issue occured way before that though, as Michael Grange reports that the center has been dealing with a back problem that occured way back in training camp, which would make sense as even prior to the last outing in Brooklyn, Poeltl was still missing time here and there plus he was usually rested on one leg of back to backs.

Poeltl’s back problem surfaced in training camp. He has been limited to 21 of the Raptors 47 games (played just six minutes in a loss to Nets on Dec. 21, the last game he played). Raptors are 13-8 when he plays and 15-11 when he’s out. https://t.co/A66rsNdAKD — Michael Grange (@michaelgrange) January 25, 2026

Toronto holds a respectable 15 and 11 record while Poeltl is out of the lineup but hold a 61.9 win percentage (13-8), slightly above the benchmark of 57.6 percent that they hold without him playing. Will they add another statement win tonight in Oklahoma without their starting center to finish off a road trip strongly with a four game win streak?

