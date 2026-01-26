Immanuel Quickley named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Five gets his name called for Player of the Week.

Toronto Raptors starting point guard Immanuel Quickley has been named Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the 14th week of the award.

Other nominees…



West: Saddiq Bey (NOP), Kevin Durant (HOU), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC), James Harden (LAC) and Naji Marshall (DAL)



East: Bam Adebayo and Norman Powell (MIA), Jalen Duren (DET), Jalen Johnson (ATL), Donovan Mitchell (CLE) and Coby White (CHI) https://t.co/IIugTzFzZj — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 26, 2026

Quickley helped Toronto turn around a poor start to the road trip after losing to Western Conference Player of the Week Luka Doncic on Sunday, right before the turn to week 14. In that week, the Raptors went undefeated for the rest of the road trip, and Quickley averaged 25.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 61.1 field goal percentage. The highlight of his week and roadtrip came against the Golden State Warriors, in game two of the five-game trip, as he had a historic 40-point, 10-assist performance, joining Vince Carter as the second Raptor in franchise history to hit those marks in a single game. He also became the first player in NBA history to record 40+points, 10+assists, 5+ threes while shooting over 80 percent from the field.

The rest of the nominees for the Eastern Conference were Bam Adebayo, Norman Powell (Miami Heat), Jalen Duren (Detroit Pistons), Jalen Johnson (Atlanta Hawks), Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Coby White (Chicago Bulls).

For the Western Conference, it was Luka Doncic who took the honours of week 14’s Player of the Week. He led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 2-1 record while averaging 34.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game.

The Western Conference nominees were Saddiq Bey (New Orleans Pelicans), Kevin Durant (Houston Rockets), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder), James Harden (Los Angeles Clippers) and Naji Marshall (Dallas Mavericks).

TABLE Fare + Social is a vibrant food hall in the heart of Toronto’s financial district, offering a unique dining and social experience just steps from transit and the arena—perfect for pregame meals before tip-off. Open weekdays from 11am to 10pm, TABLE serves up morning treats, creative eats, and lively after-work events. With a private terrace overlooking Toronto’s elevated park, guests enjoy stunning views alongside year-round programming that includes food tastings, cooking classes, live music, and pop-up events designed to spark connection and creativity.

Follow along @Tablefood hall or tablefoodhall.com