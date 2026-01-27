Raptors Injury News: Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl spotted at practice

Some good news for Toronto as both Collin Murray-Boyles and Jakob Poeltl were spotted practicing today.

Collin Murray-Boyles went through an extended play group at practice today and is questionable Wednesday, will see how he feels coming out of it.



Jakob Poeltl got on the floor, non-contact. Everything is an extended day-to-day managing the pain at this point. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) January 27, 2026

CMB went out with an injury during the second half of the lone loss of the road trip in Los Angeles after putting up 11 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 blocks across 25 minutes of action. It was unfortunate to lose Boyles to injury as he had been filling in the void left by Jakob Poeltl, and he was doing a great job, but Sandro Mamukelashvili has stepped up in CMB’s absence and has also done a good job. Boyles ended up going through extended play groups and has been upgraded to questionable for their matchup tomorrow against the New York Knicks as he continues to recover from his thumb contusion.

The news on Jakob Poeltl was really encouraging, as the Austrian veteran has now missed over a month of game time and was labeled to have no timetable for return just a few days ago, but now he was seen at practice, though it was non-contact and is now deemed day to day due to his back injury, which is much more encouraging than having no timetable.

Toronto returns home tomorrow after a successful road trip that has left them on a four-game win streak. The struggling New York Knicks will be in the way of their fifth consecutive win, and time will tell if Collin Murray-Boyles or Jakob Poeltl can help them out in the chase of their next win.

