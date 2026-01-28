Five things I dig and don’t dig about the Toronto Raptors – Trade Edition

This week on Five Things, we're talking vibes, winning, and, of course, trades.

Okay, I got it off my chest.

All the hyperbole and thrill. I burned it off.

I couldn’t resist though. The constant chatter about trades for mid-level All-Stars was unnerving me.

If you didn’t read it, I basically said, if the Raptors are going to go for it, go for it. Otherwise don’t. Not for those paltry options anyway.

And if you don’t. Then let’s let wisdom guide us. Let’s foster development and culture and experience. Let’s let this thing breathe.

So, this week’s Five Things, I’m talking trades. But a little less impassionedly and a lot more logically. I think.

Let’s roll.

1. The Good Vibes

I’m not the only one to poo-poo all those rumoured trades. Player-Coach-Mentor-Vice-President-of-the-Players’-Association, Garrett Temple, said, in essence, the same on FAN590:

Interesting insight from Garrett Temple re: the #Raptors' position heading into the trade deadline.



"If a trade happens, the personality coming in needs to fit… The product on the floor, we're winning games. You don't want to mess up chemistry."



(Viz: @FAN590) #WeTheNorth pic.twitter.com/aQCifGcUJn — Daniele Franceschi (@Daniele_Media) January 26, 2026

Temple’s speaking generically – or, politically-correctly, some might say. One must as the VP of the NBAPA. It’s all very political as you well know.

Regardless, he’s clearly alluding to a certain type of player. The ones who can’t or won’t do the things the Raptors do. No players a perfect fit. There are, however, those who also cost a lot or demand a lot or require a lot. Those are the players to avoid, Temple’s suggesting.

And, I agree.

Because there’s something too good here to fuck with. The Raptors’ camaraderie, since the pre-season, has been so precious. It’s almost like winning is secondary to all the other good stuff going on.

THE GUYZ DID THAT 😮‍💨🔥 pic.twitter.com/hV69Nu3llr — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 26, 2026

The persistence. The accountability. The confidence. The exuberance. The jubilee.

That’s a sum-greater-than-its-parts kind of a deal. Guys not just playing for themselves, but for their coaches. For each other.

And, you don’t mess with that sort of thing. You nurture it and grow it and protect it at all costs.

The bench doing their pregame Conga line dance 😭



Lead by the legend Garrett Temple. pic.twitter.com/q4BAUlhVz2 — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) November 12, 2025

2. The “Playoff Push”

Thing is, it’s also working.

Everyone’s getting better. Some slower than others, but the good culture is building good habits and the good habits are building good players and the good players are winning ball games.

In an unusual matter, I’ll admit. The Raptors don’t profile as a typical top-tier team. They don’t shoot the 3 well. They’re don’t rebound well. They don’t get to the free-throw line much; opponents do. They give up a lot of shots at the rim and from 3. And their fifth-rated defence, while very good, is still only 0.6 away from tenth.

Yet, there they are, upper echelon of the East. Grinding games out. Winning the turnovers (fifth in offensive and defensive turnover percentage). Scoring in the clutch (second most clutch wins). Making the right play and finding the right guy at the right time (tied for 3rd in assist percentage).

This team should make the playoffs. And, they should capitalize on that. With a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, a potential All-Star, a rising star, a wealth of roleplayers, and a bevy of rapidly-improving prospects, they’re ready to taste the post-season.

All the great young teams – Boston, Detroit, Minnesota, Orlando, Oklahoma City – of the past few years got to the Playoffs ahead of schedule and learned from it.

The Raptors deserve the same.

3. The Toronto Raptors don’t need another big

The one glaring uncertainty in any trade talk is Jakob Pöltl. Whether he’s going to comeback this year healthy. And whether his contract extension this offseason was a “mistake”. And, whether Toronto, should trade him before they’re stuck with him.

Look, one assumes Toronto didn’t know about the back. Nor did Pöltl.

If that’s the case, then the extension was fine. Pöltl, when healthy, is exactly who this team needs at centre. A grounding, intelligent, strong, low-usage, consistent post presence. He is the tether from which Barnes orbits. A devastating screener. A reliable scorer at-rim. And a buttress against broken rotations and vulnerable rebounds.

I shall assume, he’s coming back. And, if so, I’m not trading him. Nor, for that matter, am I trading for any back-up centre either.

Darko on the upcoming trade deadline this season:



“It’s a front office decision… I love every single player we have on the roster.”



“There’s one guy that I really like, that I would like him to join our team. His name is Jakob Pöltl. That guy can definitely help us in any… pic.twitter.com/RPxf9lGeCL — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) January 27, 2026

Joe Wolfond, in his Substack newsletter, Raptors in 7, explained, convincingly, how well the team has done with a combination of Barnes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, and Collin Murray-Boyles functioning as the “collective big”. In minutes with any of the three on the floor – without Pöltl – the Raptors give up as many points as the Houston Rockets and defensive rebound like the Cleveland Cavaliers. It’s not an emergency.

Their shooting and general versatility also creates advantages slower-footed back-ups would not. We saw, for example, how Mamukelashvili destroyed Portland’s drop defence bringing Donovan Clingan wayyyy out past his comfort zone. The rotations are also singing harmoniously these days.

Another big bungs that all up.

If the Raptors want to find one around the edges – like a Mo Bamba-type – be my guest. But if there is a trade this deadline, there’s, in my opinion, more pressing issues to be resolved.

4. Trade needs: Scorrrrring

(NOTE: The Toronto Raptors have all their draft picks. They are also $967,000 over the luxury tax and, according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, would stand to owe $14 million if it stays as is.)

The Raptors, desperately, need another scorer. Like, an instant noodles kind of scorer. Half-of-a-quarter-immaculate-conception kind of scorer. Four-guys-on-the-floor-watching-mouths-agape-bench-going-nuts-as-a-third-three-in-a-row drops kind of scorer.

Immanuel Quickley’s been doing a pretty dang fine job recently. So, too, has Ingram. But the Raptors need something like that off the bench where they struggle to generate points (24th in offensive rating and 21st in 3-point percentage). They need a guy who can come in, take the ball, punch out 15 minutes and 12 points, and sit back down. Or, who can, in spurts, spot-up or attack space, when doubles come for Ingram or Barnes, or helpside comes for a rolling Poetl or slashing RJ. [Likely, what we all very much hope A.J. Lawson to be.]

That’s the dude the Raptors should be hunting for. Can he play defence? That’d be nice. But not a prerequisite, assuming a reasonable cost.

TRADE 1

Sacramento: Jonathan Mogbo, Second Round Pick Toronto: Russell Westbrook

Why?

Okay, relllllllaxxxx.

Just hear me out…

…I LOVE IT.

Remember what I was saying about instant offence?

True, the guy can’t shoot for shit – though, he’s 40% from the corner this year. But he is the kind of combustible offence that Toronto desperately needs and is difficult to find for next to nothing.

Westy will still pressure the rim (58th percentile for combo guards in rim frequency), create for others (94th percentile in assist percentage), and rebound extremely well (95th percentile and 100th percentile for offensive and defensive rebounding percentage, respectively)

Besides, you’re only asking him to motorize the offence a few minutes at a time. Bearing the load when Shead or Dick are a bit overwhelmed. That’s when he’s at this best. Anything more and it’s too much.

The whole thing might go shit-end-up immediately. Maybe he hates being the 9th guy. Maybe he crowds Barnes and Ingram too much. But this is such a low-risk, fun-as-Hell move. Veteran leadership. Playoff experience. Professionalism. A fuck-the-world-mentality this team’s already thriving off of. Why not give it a go?

As for Mogbo, he’s the odd man out with CMB’s rise. Unless, they’re seeing something at the developmental level, I’m not sure he’s got enough to make up for his lack of size and shooting. Other than he and Barnes being besties, that’s an easy unload.

Let’s do it.

TRADE 2

Milwaukee: Ochai Agbaji Toronto: Gary Trent Jr.

Or

Milwaukee: Ochai Agbaji, Two Second Round Picks Toronto: Kevin Porter Jr.

Why?

I’m assuming Milwaukee is calling it quits here.

And, if so, it’s too easy. The salary swap gets Toronto under the cap and provides Milwaukee with an expiring.

GTJ is, obviously, not the player Toronto thought he might be – or, sadly, what Trent Jr. thought he’d be (RIP that contract offer from Toronto). Still, he’s a 36% 3-point shooter on five attempts a game (46% from the corner) and can create his own shot in a pinch.

It’s a bit of a trade-off. He’s a better self-creator and shooter than Agbaji, but he’s a negative defender and rebounder. Agbaji has played well lately too. The more I type this out the more I regret the proposal…

Kevin Porter Jr., alternatively, is exactly, the type Toronto needs. He’s big, talented, can create for himself, and when focused is a force.

The trouble is, he’s trouble. I’m loathe to want someone with his violent history as a Raptor. He’s also known to be a bit of a downer in the locker room, so to speak. And, he’s injured. Still, if there’s anyone to fix his ‘tood’, it’s Head Coach, Darko Rajaković, and company.

Trade 3

Denver: Ochai Agbaji Toronto: Julian Strawther

Why?

This is just a whatever. Toronto gets well under the tax and takes a flyer on Strawther who has another year remaining on his rookie deal. Strawther has not been able to find consistent play for a very deep Nuggets team. He’s had his moments, though, including in the playoffs.

He’s not shot well from 3 this year (28%), but did last (35%) and what he lacks in shooting he’s made up for in getting downhill (50th percentile in at-rim frequency, 91st percentile in at-rim accuracy) and creating for others (70th percentile in assist percentage)

5. Trade Needs: To be rid of Immanuel Quickley

Quickley’s been playing outstanding of late.

His 3 and floater are falling. He’s more focused on defence. He’s executing better in the fastbreak. He’s, certainly, the scoring punch the Raptors need from their backcourt.

So, we should trade him.

[Ian Finalyson, argues otherwise. Nice timing, Iannnn. See, and you whitewash us all as one monolith brain. I don’t think so, pal(s).]

The contract length might not be an issue if Quickley does, indeed, grow further as a player. But combine that $125+ million with the fact that he’s not a point guard and a bit of a waif on defence, and I’d be eager to trade him while his value’s on the rise.

TRADE 1

New Orleans: Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason Houston: Immanuel Quickley, Jonathan Mogbo, Saddiq Bey Toronto: Fred VanVleet, Kevon Looney, Jose Alvarado Someone: A lottery-protected first round pick

Why?

It’s a downgrade for the Raptors. I know.

But, maybe, we’re lucky to get off that Quickley contract while we can.

Jose Alvarado fits the Raptors. Man, him and Shead….woooooo! Throw in Looney to placate those demanding a back-up big. We’re set. And, of course, the poetic return of Freddy VanVleet who will have a player option next year.

Houston gets a more viable back-court accompaniment to Amen Thompson and someone to knock down open shots. Rockets lose Eason who’s been great for them but often injured, and replace him, somewhat, with Bey.

The Pelicans get Eason to slide alongside their plethora of wings and become the long, switchy team Masai Ujiri has wet dreams over. Or, he’s a replacement if the Pelicans start firesaling guys like Trey Murphy or Herb Jones.

Everyone’s going to ask for a pick. But maybe no one gets one. It’s a reasonable trade for everyone.

TRADE 2

Minnesota: Immanuel Quickley, Ochai Agbaji, 2028 First Round Pick (Top 14 protected from Charlotte) Charlotte: Naz Reid, Mike Conley. Toronto: Collin Sexton, Pat Connaughton, Rob Dillingham

Why?

I’ll tell you one thing. Aprons fuck things up. Who, in the Players Association [Oh, hey, Mr. Temple] advocated for this baloney? It is very hard to match contracts; for Minnesota, especially, who is extremely top-heavy in salaries.

Things have not been going well of late for the Wolves. No one’s going to really want Julius Randle or Rudy Gobert; they’re the two most important of the three bigs anyway. So, they convert Reid and sophomore, Dillingham, who has not figured it out yet, into another combo guard that can ease the pressure off both Donte Divencenzo and Anthony Edwards. Agbaji allows them to size-up in certain matchups.

Charlotte’s making a move up the Eastern Standings. Reid gives them another guy to spread the floor and open things up for their three-guard lineups. Plunk big boy, Ryan Kalkbrenner, in the middle as the defensive anchor and let the rest fire away from 3. That’s got Mazzula-tree ideology written all over it.

For the Raptors, again, this is about getting off Quickley. Sexton is a very fun Raptor, but he and Connaughton are, most importantly, expiring. Dillingham is a restoration project for the Raptors troubles. An Immanuel Quickley hatchling, if you will.

TRADE 3

Los Angeles Clippers: Immanuel Quickley Toronto: John Collins, Kris Dunn, Chris Paul, 2032 Second Round Pick

OR

Los Angeles Clippers: Immanuel Quickley Toronto: Bogdan Bogdanovic, Derrick Jones Jr., Brook Lopez, 2032 Second Round Pick

Why?

Another dump.

But I also like it for the Raptors.

Someone has to get waived, but, in both trades, the Raptors get a number of playoff-tested veterans who can play select minutes in support of the core guys. They’ll also provide much-needed leadership should the Raptors get to the Playoffs.

Then, it’s ciao bye. Collins and Paul expire at the end of the year. Lopez and Bog Bog have team options. See ya. And Jones Jr./Dunn expire in 2027.

The Clippers, in turn, get a Norman Powell/Bradley Beal replacement. Last year, in the playoffs, both Dunn and Jones Jr.’s lack of shooting compromised the Clippers. So you offload one in either trade to get an on-ball creator and off-ball shooter for when James Harden or Kawhi Leonard need reprieve.

TRADE 4

Sacramento: Immanuel Quickley Toronto: Malik Monk and Dennis Schröder

Why?

Raptors shave two years off their books. And, they increase their guard depth with two potent scoring veterans. Monk and Schröder are both the instant-noodle guys I was talking about above. I love Monk’s style and approach. He fits Raptors vibes big time and gives them the back-court pizza combo [slice and pop, anyone? I just made it up] this team lacks. Schröder has already been here before with Coach Rajaković. An easy fit.

The Kings? Well, the Kings. Why do they do anything? I was looking at their contracts, and man, I think they’d be happy to get off two contracts that go past next year.

Besides, they don’t even play Monk. So, what the Hell? Do the Raptors a solid.