Quick Reaction: Knicks 119, Raptors 92

S. Mamukelashvili 25 MIN, 9 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 4-8 FG, 1-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 3 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/- Mamu had a usual game for him, most of his scoring came during the Knicks’ large run, but he was pretty mobile and active on the glass.

B+ S. Barnes 32 MIN, 17 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 6-13 FG, 1-3 3FG, 4-5 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, -14 +/- Barnes’ defense was amazing against Jalen Brunson, his length and height along with his patience made life very difficult for Brunson. Not only was he impactful on the perimeter on defense, he also helped at the rim on defense as well.

C- I. Quickley 30 MIN, 7 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 3-9 FG, 1-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -4 +/- Quickley’s hot streak came to an end tonight, he didn’t get up many threes like he has been the last few games, and New York’s length bothered him immensely in passing lanes, and there seemed to be too many bodies in the lane for Quickley to get downhill comfortably

B B. Ingram 34 MIN, 27 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST, 3 STL, 10-16 FG, 1-3 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -14 +/- Ingram really heated up in the third quarter, he was putting in mid-range jumper after mid-range jumper, but even his scoring could not hold off the offensive onslaught that New York had in the second half. Pretty solid game for Ingram overall, at least scoring wise, outside of that he was pretty poor on defense, plenty of times he lost his man, and his scoring came out of isos mostly.

C R. Barrett 24 MIN, 14 PTS, 8 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 3-13 FG, 1-4 3FG, 7-8 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- RJ still looks like he’s recovering from his injury, he missed some layups that he usually finishes, he was able to drive by anyone really to get to the cup, and he was just pretty underwhelming as a whole.

C G. Dick 16 MIN, 11 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 1 STL, 2-7 FG, 1-3 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -9 +/- Gradey was very aggressive tonight, attacking the basket and getting to the free throw line. Most of his points came from the free throw line and he was a perfect 6/6 from there, but he did not finish most of his shots, and he really left a lot of meat on the bone in this regard.

C- J. Shead 23 MIN, 3 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST, 2 STL, 1-4 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, -8 +/- Shead had a very quiet game tonight, he wasn’t able to burst to the rim on account of New York’s size in the paint, and defensively he made a few plays, and was aggressive, but overall he was pretty pedestrian.

D+ J. Walter 20 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-6 FG, 0-4 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -19 +/- Ja’Kobe seemed pretty indecisive tonight, he missed some reads, didn’t really have a plan when he did have the ball, and his defense was not impactful either. He missed every shot he took, even some solid looks at the rim.

B C. Murray-Boyles 28 MIN, 4 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-4 FT, 4 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- CMB was pretty good defensively in his return game, he was impactful on the perimeter, and he banged down low as a paint defender as well. His defensive versatility was on display early in the game, but as it wore on Toronto couldn’t keep up with New York anymore.