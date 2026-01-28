Raptors Injury News: Murray-Boyles to return vs. Knicks

The Toronto Raptors are getting their rising star back for a heavyweight bout against the New York Knicks.

Collin Murray-Boyles is available to play against the Knicks, the team announced prior to tip-off on Wednesday.

The six-foot-seven rookie missed the Raptors’ last four games with a left thumb sprain. He had been dealing with a thumb issue since late December, frequently having it wrapped during games, but aggravated the injury when Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic swatted Murray-Boyles’ hand on a play under the rim on Jan. 18.

Murray-Boyles blocked Doncic three times in the same game.

The 20-year-old is averaging 21.5 minutes, 7.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.6 stocks over 37 games this season. However he particularly excelled in over the last month and change in Jakob Poeltl’s absence, stepping up to play extended minutes at the five and wrestle with larger opposing centres.

Murray-Boyles has averaged 27.5 minutes, 9.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 stocks over the 15-game stretch, and his impact has extended well beyond the box score, with his defensive impact and versatility standing out. He earned a deserved spot in the NBA Rising Stars Game, the league announced on Monday. (As did Alijah Martin, as a G League representative.)

Samson Folk wrote on Murray-Boyles ability to play both big and small just before he got hurt:

“Collin Murray-Boyles is a good bit different than every name mentioned. A lot of people have made the Barkley comparison — I heard it all the time during the pre-draft run — and while I don’t feel knowledgeable enough about Barkley’s game to confirm or deny, in highlights it’s easy to see the resemblance. It’s easy enough to compare the low, strength based rebounding as akin to Evans, but you have to hope for much more. An Evans career can’t be the sum of Murray-Boyles’ ambition and we’re already seeing that.”

It stands to reason that the burly rookie will be asked to man the five and bash around down low once again for the Raptors against New York. However he won’t have to worry about Mitchell Robinson (ankle), who’s out for the contest, as is Miles McBride (ankle). Josh Hart (ankle soreness) and Jalen Brunson (illness) are both questionable.