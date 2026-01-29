What is the Raptors ceiling?

Samson Folk & Trevon Heath detail the latest in the Raptors realm.

From Louis’ piece:

“It is theoretically possible, thanks to quantum tunnelling, that a solid be permeated at any moment. Most things are just empty space, after all. Particles are waves, are uncertain, could align themselves in just the right way at just the right moment, for your hand to pass through a table when you press down upon it.

Nothing is truly solid. Certainty doesn’t exist. Thanks Heisenberg, Schrodinger, et al! It’s possible that even the warmest, coziest, safest blanket can vanish if fate aligns.

Which brings us, and the Toronto Raptors, to Brandon Ingram. He has been perhaps most defined by solidity this season. He has played in every game but two on the season; he is three away from the league high in games played. In his first game as a Raptor, he scored 16 points, and in the following he scored 29. Since then, he has scored within that range in 34 of 45 games. The Raptors can basically guarantee Ingram will perform at a certain level, night in and night out. His defensive rebounding has been similarly consistent. After a slow start from behind the arc on the year, he is up to 35.7 on the season from deep, right in line with his career average.

This season has not been an indictment of Ingram or the Raptors. It has largely been a celebration of both. But there is a paradox lurking in the relationship, a quantum uncertainty that can at times turn the particles in Ingram’s stability into void space, can transform the warm blanket he provides into a constriction.

His minutes can be the least dangerous for the Raptors, but that empowers them to win the remainder. Against the Knicks, that wasn’t a winning formula. Certainty doesn’t exist, no matter how much Ingram represents it for these Raptors.”

