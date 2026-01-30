Gameday: Raptors @ Magic, January 30

The Raptors were a half away from claiming the third seed in the East and finally snatching a win off the New York Knicks, but fell short in the second half. Can they get back on track tonight on the road?
Raptors Outlook
Record: 29-20 | 4th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 113.6 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.5 (13th)
Raptors previous results
vs Knicks L 119-92
@ Thunder W 103-101
@ Trail Blazers W 110-98
@ Kings W 122-109
@ Warriors W 145-127
Toronto’s advanced stats have plummeted after their loss to New York, as it seemed like the Raptors were on their way to their first win against the Knicks for the 2025-26 season, but a horrible second-half collapse led to the Raptors dropping back to familiar ground as the fourth seed. Just 41 points in the second half offensively after winning the first half 51 to 47, as Toronto actually led by a bigger margin for most of the half, but New York went on a huge run at the end of the first half that foreshadowed things to come in the third quarter. It was also the most healthy the Raptors have been in quite some time, as Collin Murray-Boyles was back out there for the first time since suffering a thumb contusion against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Karl-Anthony Towns’ size was too much for the Raptors as he ripped away 22 rebounds against the undersized Toronto.
Magic Outlook
Record: 24-22 | 8th in Eastern Conference
Offensive Rating: 113.9 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 114.3 (15th) | Net Rating: -0.4 (17th)
Magic previous results
@ Heat W 133-124
@ Cavaliers L 114-98
vs Cavaliers L 119-105
vs Hornets L 124-97
@ Grizzlies L 126-109
For the young core of the Orlando Magic, this seemed like a big year for them to break out as the front office decided to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and four first-round picks (unprotected!!). They pushed their chips all in, and so far aren’t getting rewarded for their risky move as the team sits two games above .500 and is only in the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference, but things can change, and who knows what’ll happen in the postseason with the Eastern Conference being in its weakest state in a long time. Despite all that, Bane himself is having a solid year as though his numbers have dipped slightly; he still averages 19 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Toronto is currently up one to zero in the season series, and Orlando definitely didn’t forget their last game as the Raptors pulled off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback at the Scotiabank Arena to make it back-to-back wins from behind in their most recent homestand.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: TSN Radio 1050
Venue: Kia Centre
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Orlando Magic
PG: Jalen Suggs
SG: Anthony Black
SF: Desmond Bane
PF: JPaolo Banchero
C: Wendell Carter
Toronto Raptors
PG: Immanuel Quickley
SG: RJ Barrett
SF: Brandon Ingram
PF: Scottie Barnes
C: Collin Murray-Boyles
Injury Report
Toronto Raptors
Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out
A.J. Lawson (G-League Assignment) – Out
Alijah Martin (G-League Assignment) – Out
Chucky Hepburn (G-League Assignment) – Out
Orlando Magic
Franz Wagner (Left High Ankle Sprain) – Out
Colin Castleton (G-League Assignment) – Out