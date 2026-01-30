Gameday: Raptors @ Magic, January 30

The Raptors were a half away from claiming the third seed in the East and finally snatching a win off the New York Knicks, but fell short in the second half. Can they get back on track tonight on the road?

Raptors Outlook

Record: 29-20 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.6 (20th) | Defensive Rating: 112.1 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.5 (13th)

Raptors previous results

vs Knicks L 119-92

@ Thunder W 103-101

@ Trail Blazers W 110-98

@ Kings W 122-109

@ Warriors W 145-127

Toronto’s advanced stats have plummeted after their loss to New York, as it seemed like the Raptors were on their way to their first win against the Knicks for the 2025-26 season, but a horrible second-half collapse led to the Raptors dropping back to familiar ground as the fourth seed. Just 41 points in the second half offensively after winning the first half 51 to 47, as Toronto actually led by a bigger margin for most of the half, but New York went on a huge run at the end of the first half that foreshadowed things to come in the third quarter. It was also the most healthy the Raptors have been in quite some time, as Collin Murray-Boyles was back out there for the first time since suffering a thumb contusion against the Los Angeles Lakers, but Karl-Anthony Towns’ size was too much for the Raptors as he ripped away 22 rebounds against the undersized Toronto.

Magic Outlook

Record: 24-22 | 8th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.9 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 114.3 (15th) | Net Rating: -0.4 (17th)

Magic previous results

@ Heat W 133-124

@ Cavaliers L 114-98

vs Cavaliers L 119-105

vs Hornets L 124-97

@ Grizzlies L 126-109

For the young core of the Orlando Magic, this seemed like a big year for them to break out as the front office decided to acquire Desmond Bane from the Memphis Grizzlies in exchange for Cole Anthony, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and four first-round picks (unprotected!!). They pushed their chips all in, and so far aren’t getting rewarded for their risky move as the team sits two games above .500 and is only in the eighth seed of the Eastern Conference, but things can change, and who knows what’ll happen in the postseason with the Eastern Conference being in its weakest state in a long time. Despite all that, Bane himself is having a solid year as though his numbers have dipped slightly; he still averages 19 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. Toronto is currently up one to zero in the season series, and Orlando definitely didn’t forget their last game as the Raptors pulled off a miraculous fourth-quarter comeback at the Scotiabank Arena to make it back-to-back wins from behind in their most recent homestand.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN Radio 1050

Venue: Kia Centre

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Orlando Magic

PG: Jalen Suggs

SG: Anthony Black

SF: Desmond Bane

PF: JPaolo Banchero

C: Wendell Carter

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out

A.J. Lawson (G-League Assignment) – Out

Alijah Martin (G-League Assignment) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (G-League Assignment) – Out

Orlando Magic

Franz Wagner (Left High Ankle Sprain) – Out

Colin Castleton (G-League Assignment) – Out