Quick Reaction: Raptors 120, Magic 130

B- C. Murray-Boyles 33 MIN, 12 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST, 3 STL, 5-7 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 5 TO, -19 +/- CMB seemed a bit rushed and indecisive at times tonight, not going up when he should’ve, missing routine layups he should be making, he still powered through these mistakes and had some nice possessions as a secondary playmaker and roller though.

B S. Barnes 36 MIN, 19 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 7-12 FG, 0-3 3FG, 5-7 FT, 4 BLK, 2 TO, 6 +/- Scottie’s defense was pretty great for most of the game tonight, he was a great helper, slapping shots off the backboard, and his perimeter defense, especially on Paolo, was ferocious and pressing. He had a wonderful full court pass to Walter for a nice layup, and he used transition to generate easy points. He could have been more aggressive down the stretch, especially when Orlando began to really close the gap.

D+ I. Quickley 33 MIN, 13 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 5-13 FG, 2-6 3FG, 1-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -16 +/- Quickley was pretty weak tonight, he lost track of his man in Orlando’s actions, often leading to an easy look for Orlando. But on offense he was so overwhelmed by Orlando’s size in the paint he killed a lot of possessions. So many of his drives ended in a pathetic pump fake and reset, and he just did not hold up his end of the bargain tonight.

A B. Ingram 35 MIN, 35 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 13-23 FG, 4-8 3FG, 5-7 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -13 +/- Ingram had a great scoring game tonight, and he was particularly great from behind the arc by his standards. Most of his buckets came from the mid range area, Orlando gave him plenty of isolation looks which allowed him to get to his spots and get these jumpers up.

C+ R. Barrett 31 MIN, 16 PTS, 3 REB, 5 AST, 1 STL, 6-14 FG, 0-5 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -9 +/- You can clearly see that Barrett is not back to being himself yet, he’s not finishing like he was earlier this season, and his drives have been weak as well. Tonight he left plenty of points on the board, and his jump shot was completely ineffective as well.

C S. Mamukelashvili 24 MIN, 8 PTS, 4 REB, 4 AST, 2 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-3 3FG, 6-6 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -8 +/- Mamu’s defense as the low man was particularly brutal tonight, he was often out of position, late to help, and gave up a lot of points in the paint.

C- J. Shead 21 MIN, 4 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -4 +/- Shead sparked a few fast breaks with his passing, finding guys in transition with hit-aheads. His defense was fairly poor tonight, he couldn’t stay with Orlando’s guards around screens much.

A J. Walter 16 MIN, 13 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-6 FG, 1-1 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, 13 +/- He was very active in transition today, running the floor every chance he could. A few times he’d run after Orlando males and reap the benefits of their lackadaisical defense, including a nice scoop layup with the clock running down in halftime.