Raptors film room: A massive fourth quarter collapse

The Raptors turned a great game into a bad one. The Raptors got outscored 44 to 21 in the fourth quarter, after being up by 13 points with 10 minutes left in the game.

It was a collapse of epic proportions. I broke it down:

Here’s Samson Folk on the game:

Unfortunately, the Magic also found their way on offense. Layups, dunks, free throws and triples. On their run to tie the game at 80, they lived exclusively on the 2018 James Harden diet. Some of it was self inflicted by the Raptors. Turnovers always hurt, and they missed shots they shouldn’t have (triples, layups) to drive the Magic’s transition looks.

The Raptors followed script to take the lead back, though. Let Ingram go a little crazy on offense (a couple buckets, a couple plays) and let Barnes’ natural effervescence start to creep into the lifeblood of his teammates. Play fast. Play strong. Barnes swiped shots away from the glass and ran out for finishes in close proximity on the other end. A tremendous bit of work from the Raptors All-Star duo. They didn’t do it sharing the floor the whole time but they, together, helped author a 13-3 run in response to the Magic’s mad dash back into the game. They powered their team to just their 9th 40+ point quarter of the season.

In what was, maybe, a disastrous coaching error, Coach Darko left both of his stars on the bench to start the fourth quarter. Of course they would find their way back into the game in time, but the opening half of the fourth saw the Magic kick loose into a 21-5 run. A run that would put them up by 3. The Magic were able to close the rim and the paint off to the Raptors. The extra size and physicality began to shrink the floor, and the Raptors operated as if they were in a straight jacket. The lone man with the ability to navigate it all? Dislocate the shoulder and squirm loose? Ingram. He evened the game up as the shooter in Spain Leak.

Desmond Bane was even better on the other side, though. A whole Houdini (Magic, get it?) powering late game offense for the Magic. Jumper after jumper. He led the 3-point barrage, and was joined by others. Anthony Black hoisted up the 16th triple of the night over two pairs of Raptor arms. Jalen Suggs crawled on all fours trying to dribble forward and created a dunk out of nothing.