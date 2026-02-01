Gameday: Jazz @ Raptors, February 1

After a highly successful western road trip, the Raptors were on a four-game winning streak, culminating in the last four games of the trip, but now find themselves in a two-game losing streak. Can they snap the streak in their first game of a five-game homestand?

Raptors Outlook

Record: 29-21 | 4th in Eastern Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.7 (19th) | Defensive Rating: 112.4 (8th) | Net Rating: +1.3 (13th)

Raptors previous results

@ Magic L 130-120

vs Knicks L 119-92

@ Thunder W 103-101

@ Trail Blazers W 110-98

@ Kings W 122-109

Toronto looked like they were poised for a third seed push in the Eastern Conference, but a second-half collapse to the New York Knicks at home and then a loss on the road in Orlando has the Raptors fanbase snap back to reality, back to the fourth seed that they’ve been holding down almost all season long. This is the start of a five-game homestand, and on a two-game losing streak, the rebuilding Utah Jazz seems like a great opponent to have for getting over the losing streak, as Toronto comes into the game as heavy favourites. Toronto has been very healthy lately, too, as they got Collin Murray-Boyles back from his thumb contusion against the New York Knicks and are only missing Jakob Poeltl and the G-Leaguers at this point (Only Chucky Hepburn tonight so far). With the trade deadline looming, it’ll be interesting to see if the Raptors hold their ground or make some aggressive moves in order to try and make a playoff push in a weak Eastern Conference landscape.

Jazz Outlook

Record: 15-34 | 13th in Western Conference

Offensive Rating: 113.8 (18th) | Defensive Rating: 122.5 (30th) | Net Rating: -8.7 (28th)

Jazz previous results

vs Nets L 109-99

vs Warriors L 140-124

vs Clippers L 115-103

vs Heat L 147-116

vs Spurs L 126-109

The Utah Jazz surprisingly have a better advanced team offensive rating than the fourth-seeded Toronto Raptors, as they edge them by just .1 of a rating to sit just above them. It’s the defence that’s letting the rebuilding Jazz down, as they rank dead last in the defensive rating category. They also had a six-game homestand come to an end, coming into tonight, as they started the games with a win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, but have dropped five straight games since then. In fact, that win against the Timberwolves was their lone win in their last ten games, as they have dropped nine of their last ten. On one hand, it sounds like an easy game for Toronto, and on the other hand, it could be a trap game for the Raptors, as perhaps the Jazz are due for a win at this point, as it has been way too long for them.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 6:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: Sportsnet 590

Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Utah Jazz

PG: Isaiah Collier

SG: Svi Mykhailiuk

SF: Ace Bailey

PF: Cody Williams

C: Kyle Filipowski

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: RJ Barrett

SF: Brandon Ingram

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Collin Murray-Boyles

Injury Report

Toronto Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Lower Back Strain) – Out

Chucky Hepburn (G-League Assignment) – Out

Utah Jazz

Keyonte George (Left Ankle Sprain) – Questionable

Elijah Harkless (G-League Assignment) – Out

Walker Kessler (Left Shoulder) – Out

Kevin Love (Illness) – Questionable

Georges Niang (Left Foot Fourth Metatarsal Stress Reaction) – Out

Jusuf Nurkic (Illness) – Questionable

John Tonje (G-League Assignment) – Out

Oscar Tshiebwe (G-League Assignment) – Out