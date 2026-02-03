Alijah Martin and A.J. Lawson named to G League Up Next Game

It’s been a crazy day news wise for Toronto, as earlier today, Darko Rajakovic was announced as the head coach of Team World for the 2026 All-Star game. Later, trade details leaked on a potential Jakob Poeltl and Domantas Sabonis swap, and now Alijah Martin and A.J. Lawson will be heading to the G League’s Next Up game, which is essentially the G League’s version of an All-Star game.

Alijah Martin will be doing double-duty at All-Star Weekend.



He and AJ Lawson have been named to the G League Next Up Game! https://t.co/USudkIQy2a — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) February 3, 2026

Lawson is averaging 30.7 minutes across 7 G League regular-season games with 19 points, 6 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.

Martin is averaging 31.3 minutes across 8 G League games with 18.9 points, 5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a steal per game on fifty percent shooting from the field. The two members of the Toronto Raptors have been killing it all season long with the 905 as they currently sit at a 10 wins and 5 losses record that is good enough for the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The two were also a big part of the undefeated run the 905 had that was going on for months.

Alijah Martin is going to actually be at both All-Star events, as he even made the Rising Stars game for the NBA All-Star weekend as part of the G League representatives. He will join Collin Murray-Boyles in that tournament-style format that they have for the Rising Stars, and Scottie Barnes rounds out the confirmed names so far for Toronto’s All-Star representatives at both levels.

