Darko Rajakovic to coach Team World at 2026 All-Star Game

Toronto Raptors head coach Darko Rajaković has been named by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the head coach for team world for this years NBA All-Star game. Rajaković is one of the NBA’s prominent international coaches and he earned this honor by guiding Toronto to one of their best seasons in many years. Rajaković is the third coach in Toronto Raptors history to coach during the All-Star game, joining Dwayne Casey and Nick Nurse.

The Raptors may have lost out on a second player All-Star bid, but Rajaković will join Scottie Barnes at the All-Star game. Given Toronto’s representation in the Rising Stars game, the Raptors have quite a contingent in Los Angeles for the All-Star game.

Rajaković has led Toronto to a 30-21 record this year which is good for fourth in the Eastern Conference and already matches Toronto’s win total from last season. Rajaković also has coached Toronto to a top 7 defense in the league with his brand of aggressive and cohesive defense. He will be coaching against Barnes who was announced as an All-Star earlier this week for team USA.

Rajaković will be coaching All-Stars from all over the world such as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Victor Wembanyama. The NBA All-Star game will take place on Sunday, February 15th at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

