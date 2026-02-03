Trade Rumour: Raptors willing to offer Barrett, Poeltl for Sabonis, per reports

The rumours are picking up in intensity as Toronto has been linked to Domantas Sabonis for quite some time now, but there are leaks of potential trade offers now. It appears RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl and Ochai Agbaji are being offered for the former All-Star, reported by Michael Scotto.

The Kings & Raptors are continuing to have ongoing trade discussions centered around Domantas Sabonis.



RJ Barrett, Jakob Poeltl, Ochai Agbaji & draft capital is the reported package Toronto is offering, with a 3rd team involved to take on Poeltl’s contract.



The report also includes that Toronto are willing to add draft capital in order to get the deal done and even look for a third team that is willing to take on Jakob Poeltl’s contract extension that he signed in the offseason. The back injuries have been an unfortunate outcome for both Poeltl and Toronto, as he hasn’t been able to play in NBA competition for over a month now and has really driven his trade value down due to the injury concerns and a mid-start to his 2025-26 season.

There was speculation that the Sabonis deal was off, as the Sacramento Kings traded Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Ellis was a name that Toronto was apparently interested in, but despite that, it looks like the Raptors are still after the Lithuanian big.

RJ Barrett continues to be a part of trade rumours despite having another solid year for the Raptors, and it doesn’t really come as a surprise that Toronto is willing to part ways with Ochai Agbaji, as he’s had an awful season shooting-wise. He’s shooting just 18.5 percent beyond the arc after a career high of 39.9 percent on 4.0 attempts per game across 64 outings in the 2024/25 season.

